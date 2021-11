Scott O. Konopasek, the radical partisan director of elections for the most populated county in Virginia, recently told mainstream media outlets that the Virginia governor's race may not be decided on election day.



As was the general norm prior to the COVID-19 pandemic which ushered in drastic changes to various state election laws nationwide ahead of the 2020 Presidential election, most Virginia Election Day ballots and early votes are set to be counted on the day of the election itself; Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Further, a new state law requires election officials to begin counting mail-in votes at least one week prior to Election Day.



However, due to a situation that for some reason allows for mail-in ballots to be counted so long as they are postmarked by the end of Election Day and are received by noon November 5, three whole days after the election, mainstream media reports and partisan election officials in Fairfax County are priming Virginia voters for a post-Election Day debacle in which the winner of the race may be unknowable until the following Friday.



Yesterday, Fox News reported that Konopasek said "it's a possibility that we will we have to wait until Friday" to know the winner of the gubernatorial election, as Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin continues to surge in the polls amid a series of scandals plaguing Democrat Terry McAuliffe's campaign.

Yesterday, Fox News reported that Konopasek said "it's a possibility that we will we have to wait until Friday" to know the winner of the gubernatorial election, as Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin continues to surge in the polls amid a series of scandals plaguing Democrat Terry McAuliffe's campaign.

As National File reported, Konopasek was previously retweeting unhinged, anti-Trump, establishment propaganda, accusing the former President of committing treason over the widely debunked Russian Bounty hoax.