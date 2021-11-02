On Thursday, the Vatican created a stir by suddenly canceling the live broadcast of President Biden meeting with Pope Francis without providing an explanation. The Holy See has implemented a restrictive media environment, including bans on independent media access in certain areas of the Vatican. As the Washington Post reported on Thursday, the live broadcast was severely restricted.
This is relevant because the limited access for the media that the Vatican has imposed, attributing it to the pandemic, has created an atmosphere where rumors can go flying. The Washington Post account is worth considering before delving into whether or not a Biden 'bathroom accident' became an issue at the meeting with the Pope.
The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists.All jokes about the 'Throne Room' aside, it is significant that the change of plans for Biden's trip came suddenly and without explanation.
The live broadcast of Biden's Friday visit was trimmed to cover just the arrival of the president's motorcade in the courtyard of the Apostolic Palace. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the revised plan reflected the "normal procedure" established during the coronavirus pandemic for all visiting heads of state or government.
That protocol also has meant an 18-month ban on any independent media being in the room for the beginning and end of the audience, as would normally be the case for a visiting head of state.
Cancelled was the live coverage of Biden actually greeting Francis in the palace Throne Room, as well as the live footage of the two men sitting down to begin their private talks in Francis' library, at which time the cameras would have stopped running.
"The Vatican said it would provide edited footage of the encounter after the fact to accredited media," the WaPo report added, significantly. "Bruni didn't say why the Vatican had originally announced fuller live coverage only to dial it back on the eve of the visit."
On Friday, the president actually met with the Pope. The edited footage of the meeting between the two figures was relayed to the media and can be scrutinized below:
There was additional footage released earlier of Biden rambling on about African American baseball players and other pressing matters:
The official photos of President Biden's meeting with the Pope on Friday were released. Biden's stiff posture has fueled speculation about possible incontinence.
"The Vatican shared that President Biden and Pope Francis met privately for one hour and 15 minutes, which is a long time for the Pope to spend with any world leader," Jiang noted. "President Obama's one on one meeting lasted for 50 minutes. President Trump's was 30 minutes."
Former Nevada GOP Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian then shared an unpleasant rumor that was going around Rome about Biden:
"The word around Rome is that Biden's meeting with the Pope was unusually long because Biden had a bit of an 'bathroom accident' at the Vatican & it had to be addressed prior to him leaving," Tarkanian said. "I know we joke often about this, but this is the actual rumor going around Rome now."
The rumor then exploded on Twitter, as the appropriately named anonymous commentator Catturd fueled the hashtag #PoopyPantsBiden to number one:
The social media reaction to the rumor:
President Biden did not confirm following his meeting with the Pope that his "butt's been wiped."
There does not appear to be visual confirmation that he had changed his suit, whether before his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Draghi or French President Macron. Nor is there video evidence to confirm or deny what happened at Biden's meeting with the Pope.
The #PoopyPantsBiden hashtag improbably trended to #1 on Twitter. This is the price the Biden administration has to pay for its lack of transparency. It should be noted that similar accounts have been made about former President Donald Trump, although none of those rumors were proven either.
The problem with cutting off independent media access, as well as running a presidency with extreme secrecy, is that it becomes very difficult to definitively debunk Internet speculation. If the White House were more forthright with the American people, perhaps trends like "Let's Go Brandon," "F*ck Joe Biden," and now, #PoopyPantsBiden, wouldn't be so likely to explode on the Internet.
So, will we ever be able to prove that President Biden pooped his pants when he met the Pope? Depends.
