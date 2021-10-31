© ER

© BFMTV



Éric Zemmour helped and financed by ex-bankers from Rothschild!

LE LIBRE PENSEUR

© ER



In reality, they are everywhere: they are behind all the candidates of the French political spectrum because they are adept at the proverbial

heads I win, tails you lose

!

Julien Madar: a key man

© Columbia University

"Rest assured, there is money"

"I know a very close friend of Eric Zemmour. He came to see me last April, before the association Les Amis d'Éric Zemmour (Friends of Eric Zemmour) was registered with the prefecture, and he asked me if I could provide him with a mailbox to receive the checks. As I own this apartment and my company manages it, I knew that this mailbox was never used, since the tourists who rent the apartment have no use for it and do not have the key anyway."