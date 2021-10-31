© AP / J. Scott Applewhite

The US Supreme Court has rejected by a vote of 6-3 the motion by Maine healthcare workers to block the state's Covid-19 vaccination mandate on religious freedom grounds. Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas were the dissenters.Applicants can use the emergency docket to force the court to decide on cases it would be unlikely to take otherwise, Barrett and Kavanaugh argued in a one-paragraph ruling. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Stephen Breyer concurred.The Gorsuch-penned dissent also argued that "civil liberties face grave risks when governments proclaim indefinite states of emergency."The highest US court has been loath to revisit the 1905 decision in Jacobsen vs. Massachusetts, which has stood as precedent for over a century and ruled that states can force citizens to get vaccinated - albeit against smallpox, a far more contagious and lethal virus.