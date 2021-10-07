© REUTERS/ Matthias Rietschel



A Dutch court on Wednesday dismissed a call to scrap the 'corona pass' required to enter restaurants, bars, museums, theatres and other public places in the Netherlands.to limit the spread of the coronavirus as most other social distancing measures were lifted last month.that unvaccinated people have a higher risk of a coronavirus infection and of infecting others.It dismissed the claim by opponents that the rules discriminated against those unwilling or unable to be vaccinated."So far, it is not clear that there is a difference in treatment for which no objective, reasonable reason exists," the court said.The government introduced, as Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it was needed to prevent a new wave of infections. Workplaces are not included in the scheme.New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose 2% in the week through Tuesday, to 72 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the number of new COVID-19 patients in hospitals remained stable at the lowest level in months.