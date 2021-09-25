© Koen van Weel/EPA



Protesters gathered to march against the introduction of a "corona pass" in the Netherlands on Saturday asHours after the requirement to show the passRutte's office said deputy economic affairs minister Mona Keijzer had been dismissed becauseIn an interview with the Telegraaf newspaper,she was quoted as saying., where 72% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.While, and a rule for 1.5-metre (nearly five feet) distancing in public was also scrapped.Several hundred protesters gathered in The Hague, the seat of the Dutch government, to march through the city centre.Most Dutch people support the introduction of the admission pass, but it has drawn criticism from the hospitality sector., said Koninklijke Horeca Nederland, the country's hospitality industry association, citing a survey of its members.It said manythe association added in a statement.