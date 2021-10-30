Previously, the city of San Francisco attempted to force the restaurant to require guests to show their vaccine cards before entry. The In-N-Out location on Fisherman's Wharf posted the requirement on their front window as they were supposed to, but actually refused to carry out checking vaccine cards. The San Francisco Department of Public Health closed the Fisherman's Wharf location, but In-N-Out's Chief Legal Officer Arnie Wensinger made it clear that they weren't going to become the vaccine police on behalf of any government.
"We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business."As RedState reported, the fallout from the move has been nothing but good for the burger chain's PR with supporters coming out of the woodwork to patronize the business for its stances. However, the state of California has required the closure of various locations.
But while California looks to punish In-N-Out for its willingness to respect the people and defy the powers that be, Florida is courting the chain to possibly move itself to their state and exist in a place where its values align with the government. According to Fox News, Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants Florida to be to In-N-Out what Texas was to Tesla. He said:
"I applaud the courage that [In-N-Out owner] Lynsi Snyder has shown, but I know this, Lynsi, what I can offer you in my commitment on behalf of the state of Florida is you're going to be in a mandate-free state. We love to see businesses prosper and flourish in our state, and I had no idea that there were so many East Coasters that have eaten a West Coast hamburger.Patronis added that he understands the troubles the burger chain is going through as he too was once a business owner before he became CFO of the state.
"I know this it would never happen in the state of Florida, but mark my words, just like Tesla left the state of California because of overregulation, you'll see In-N-Out Burger move out of the state of California."
"I feel like we've got an awful lot to offer," he added.
In this current climate, it would be a tempting offer for any business to move to a place with fewer taxes and far lower restrictions. If In-N-Out does accept, it'll be one more business that has uprooted itself from California and traveled east, away from the state's decay.
If the mantra 'that which governs best governs least' were properly obeyed by our governments, that would apply everywhere.
R.C.