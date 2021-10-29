The strangest war is the one that people don't even realize is happening. It's like that kid who was building sandcastles at Normandy while 156,000 allied troops stormed the beach. Or the fella who'd play backgammon in the middle of no man's land during those world war one trench battles. That guy was silly.I envy people who can ignore total war. They must feel so fuzzy inside. Personally I've always been somewhat turned off by the idea of my civilization being destroyed. Just never quite sat right with me. But I guess I've always been somewhat of a worry wart.Sometimes I feel weird seeing atrocities no one else can see. Like, should I say something about those folks being led to the concentration camps or would that be awkward? Probably best to just let it slide, huh? Don't want to ruffle any feathers.A ferocious army vowed for their total destruction and they couldn't care less. Everyone's got better shit to do. The declaration of war was cast aside to the spam folder.People are brainwashed to such a degree that they can't even access the part of their mind that should demand justice.The ability to fight has been weaned out of them.. Anybody who sees this for what it is and then has the courage to speak out is essentially ostracized from society. To point out the obvious has become a sin punishable by death, if not physically, then socially. Questioning things is bad. Just shut up and let the experts work.2021 is 1984 on steroids. The condition of mankind is worse than George Orwell ever could have predicted. For people to be so oblivious to the human rights violations taking place on a daily basis is a constant reminder of how low we've descended. The virtuous man gets crucified while the executioner gets showered in rose petals.Thankfully there are a few bright minds in every generation that are able to see through the facade. Brave soldiers of light who sacrifice their time, money, effort and reputation to do what's right.Oftentimes their only reward is ridicule. And yet they continue to push forward.To fight the invisible war is to ascend to a higher plane of consciousness. Anybody could go about their day ignoring the injustices taking place around them, but to actively speak out when nobody else does takes courage. It's like the great Mark Twain once said, "it is curious that physical courage should be so common in the world and moral courage so rare." There's not a time in human history when this statement was more true.There is no shortage of historical examples of governments doing terrible things to their citizens. From what I've gathered, it seems to be the rule rather than the exception. What is interesting about today is that the chains being slapped on the prisoners are bought and paid for by the prisoners themselves. They willfully submit to servitude and feel proud in doing so. Any inclination for freedom has been expelled from their being. To be free is to be unsafe, which is a no no.The strangest war did not begin with the war on covid. Initiated combatants will tell you it's been decades in the making, but now the stakes are higher. The final battle is upon us and in total war only one side wins. Sure, there can be compromises and treaties, but the loser will face punishment for years to come. It is said that five years of war bring about change faster than fifty years of peace time. That is why war rhetoric has been applied to the flu. This is not a pandemic, it's an agenda.Luckily we still have a chance. Everyday more and more people are waking up to the inconvenient truth. PC culture is such a radical shift from traditional values that even the most naive normie can see something is up.Personally, I like to slip under the radar and school people without them even knowing it. As someone who's trained in sales, I've come to realize that it's easier to sell something to a person if they already want to buy what you're selling. You don't need fancy manipulative closes if the gal's already writing the check. But how do we shift this tactic toward getting people to care about the invisible war being waged against them? This has proven to be a formidable task.In sales you ask qualifying questions in order to understand where a customer is in the buying process. The same strategy can be applied to awakening the inner light warrior latent in all human beings. There are five stages of grief that accompany awakening: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Understanding where your potential war buddy is in this process will help you immensely. Don't waste your best closes on some roach who's just kicking tires, save it for a qualified candidate.. The past couple years have shown a rise in suicide, depression, addiction, and the like. In order to overcome these tribulations we must ground ourselves in reality. We must remove ourselves from the false narrative the enemy creates for us and instead get back into the real world. We must learn to think for ourselves. We must learn to stand up for ourselves.The strangest war is one people don't even realize they're fighting in. The good news is that our forces far exceed those of the enemy. If only we could organize in a way that allowed us to exercise our full strength! If only we knew how to fight! The ability resides within you, all you have to do is awaken it. We can still win this, but first we must acknowledge the fact that there's something to win in the first place. Everyone's journey is unique. Nobody's journey is easy. All you can do is make it worthwhile. The way to do that is by standing up for what's right.Take a stand.