'We're in the middle of a major biological catastrophe': COVID expert Dr. Peter McCullough
Life Site News
Wed, 06 Oct 2021 09:53 UTC
He also detailed the malfeasance, fraud, and conflicts-of-interest committed by U.S. medical officials.
McCullough, who has made the case that he is the world's foremost authority on the topic, set the tone for his remarks when he began to address a full hotel ballroom in Michigan on September 24.
"I think the reason why everybody's here is we have a sense that something very bad is going on in the world. And I'm here to tell you, I think it is," he said.
"If you feel tension right now and you feel some emotional distress and if you feel as if things aren't going right ... I think your perceptions are correct," the physician continued.
"And if your perceptions are correct, now's the time for action."
McCullough calmly explained how his professional titles are being taken from him.
"Today I was stripped of the editorship of Cardiorenal Medicine, a Swiss-based journal and in the last year, I have lost my job at a major health system, with no explanation and no due process," he said.
"I've been stripped of every title that I've ever had in that institution. I've received a threat letter from the American College of Physicians, [and] a threat letter from the American Board.
This has happened because of his "lawful" participation "in a topic of public importance," he said.
"What we are doing is lawful," he told the packed ballroom.
"What's not lawful, and what's not right, is what's happening with respect to censorship and the threat of reprisal."
McCullough predicted that the eight professional acronyms behind his name, "will be progressively erased." This is "going to happen because there's powerful forces at work, far more powerful than we can possibly think of, that are influencing anybody who is in a position of authority."
Explaining his background further, he described how in his distant past he was "on President Clinton's advisory panel to healthcare," and had been "on C-SPAN for seven hours getting fried by the senators." And thus, he explained, "I'm not new to the national scene."
Needing "a window to America," McCullough recently started his own radio program and podcast on America Out Loud. Now he can get important medical information out quickly; medical journals, of which he is an editor of two, are aimed at doctors and take a long time to publish.
Absence of safety reports 'a gamble of extraordinary implications'
McCullough emphasized that safety is of paramount importance in every industry, including the automotive and building sectors. He said it was 'beyond astonishing" that "there has been an injection of a substance into half of Americans' bodies and there's yet to be a report to America on safety."
This "wasn't the case back in 1976" for the Swine Flu vaccination campaign, he said. After the emergence of 25 deaths and 550 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, the government shut it down. Although it was debated whether or not the vaccine caused the damage, "it didn't matter," the physician recalled.
"Unexplained deaths [occurred, so it] didn't matter. Shut down the program, [it's] not safe. It was considered a debacle."
Today, in testing out new technology on, not just the nation, but the world, the government and big pharmaceutical authorities are taking "a gamble of extraordinary implications," McCullough said.
"The gamble is genetic gene-transfer technology. The FDA [Food and Drug Administration] considers the current American vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, as gene-transfer tech."
McCullough explained how these gene transfer technologies work. He also voiced his concern that, although "normally a messenger RNA is used once and disposed of," with these mRNA injections by Pfizer and Moderna, messenger RNA is "used over and over ... again and stays in the cells for a [very] long time."
"We are working with scientists all over the world, and there is a belief now that the messenger RNA can survive cell division, [and] so a parent cell can give it to daughter cells," he explained.
"For the first time in human history, we have a biologic product that's telling our body to produce an abnormal protein," he said.
The mRNA enters cells and causes them to create spike proteins, a "kind of a 'loaded weapon,' if you will. ... It's now known that the spike protein itself is independently pathogenic: it causes damage itself" to the cells in which it is produced, and then circulates in the body for about two weeks.
"As this protein circulates, it damages organs, it damages endothelial cells, blood cells, causes blood clotting," McCullough said.
"There is nothing about the spike protein that's good. They're lethal."
'Colossal misstep' of omitting independent safety monitor boards
McCullough decried the lack of independent safety regulators in monitoring the situation.
"If we don't have safety boards, data safety monitoring boards, critical event committees, human ethics committees, assigned to these programs, we have no hope of shutting this down or even evaluating for safety," he said.
"I'm not fooling around when I say our governments owed it to us from the beginning to have a Data Safety Monitor Board (DSM). Where's the DSM?"
The only monitors right now are the FDA, the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], and pharmaceutical companies with a stake in the outcome, he explained.
"We never let the company decide on causality of a problem. We never let a company tell us if a product is safe," McCullough said.
"Not having a Data Safety Monitoring Board will go down in history as a colossal misstep in public health," he continued.
"How in the world can we take the sponsors of the program, the FDA, the CDC, Pfizer, Moderna, and let them be in charge of safety? And even worse, how can we let them not ever produce a safety report? We never do a safety press briefing, nothing."
The eminent physician also described doctors he meets as ashamed and confused, particularly about injecting pregnant women with the experimental jabs.
"I have a lot of interaction with doctors," McCullough said.
"I don't [know] a single doctor who can look me in the eye and support what's being done to pregnant women. What I see in their eyes is fear, shame, guilt. They know they're wrong, but they're confused."
According to McCullough, many doctors and medical personnel are currently "in a trance."
"They're in a mass psychosis, and it's worldwide," he declared.
"They're in lockstep. They're thinking the same way. They're frightened. They're confused. They're kind of scrambled. They can't really explain or justify what they're doing."
When pressured to take the vax, focus on the lack of safety reporting
McCullough has chaired 24 data safety monitoring boards, and he advises those who are asked what they think of the new vaccines to focus on the lack of safety reporting.
"'Listen, I'm concerned there's been no report card,'" he suggesting saying.
"The CDC and FDA hold all the data. You don't. They hold all the data. Where's the report card? They work for us. Demand it," he continued.
"Every time you're confronted with this, 'Oh, my employer wants me to take a vaccine.' [Ask] 'Where's the report card from the CDC and FDA?' Demand a report card. Until we get transparency of data, this thing is not going to be corrected."
To underscore the importance of safety, he cited a paper which demonstrates that the chance of a youngster being hospitalized with myocarditis because of the gene-based injections "is greater than that child being hospitalized with COVID-19."
"You can't make this thing up," McCullough marveled. "It's not a proposition that anyone would take."
The physician also takes a dim view of authorities minimizing the seriousness of vaccine injuries.
"The other thing I think is malfeasance is to call anything 'rare,'" he said.
"We never do that in clinical research. Never. The correct term in safety pharmacovigilance is 'tip of the iceberg,' he explained.
"Whatever we're seeing now in sporadic reporting is 'tip of the iceberg.' VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] could be an underrepresentation by a hundredfold, or even more.
"When we think we've done some analysis on this, using CMS [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service], we think on mortality — maybe it's a multiplier of five — but the point is, we never would say 'rare.' And what the CDC has done ... very disingenuously, is when they had 200 cases [of myocarditis] in June, they divided it by everybody who took the vaccine and said, 'It's rare.' Well, you can't do that unless you check everybody for myocarditis, unless you do an EKG and troponin. You can't declare they don't have myocarditis unless you check for it."
Early treatment more effective than vaccination
McCullough also discussed the importance of early treatment compared to the effectiveness of the experimental vaccines.
"You know what determines who gets hospitalized or doesn't get hospitalized in the United States? If they got early treatment," he said.
"That's what makes a difference, not a vaccine. Take a look at these papers. Every single paper that makes a claim a vaccine prevents hospitalization and death, your next question [should be] 'Who received early treatment [and] who didn't?'"
The physician then presented evidence that the Pfizer vaccine has "completely and totally failed," using data from Israel to predict what can happen in the U.S.
"Israel's post-vaccination curve in their country is bigger than their pre-vaccination curve," McCullough said.
"If you had asked the question, 'Would Israel have been better off not to vaccinate a single person?' the answer is, 'Yes,' from an epidemiology perspective. Yes, [the Pfizer vaccine] is a complete and total failure," he continued.
"Yet, what are they doing in Israel? Doubling down. Boosters. They've got 11 million people in the country, [and] they've already boosterized two million people."
Nevertheless, these boosters have failed as well.
Early treatment vs Therapeutic Nihilism
When many more serious cases of vaccine injuries started emerging in the U.S., the authorities created a narrative blaming busy hospitals on patients who refused the vaccines.
"... The CDC made some decisions [on] May 25th of what's called biased asymmetric reporting," McCullough said.
"This fabricated the books. It cooked the books to make the vaccine failures look small and make the problem starting May 25th forward look like it was going to be a 'crisis of the unvaccinated'," he continued.
"And we started to hear talking points like 'Oh my gosh, the hospitals are filling up and they're all unvaccinated,' and people would kind of say 'unvaccinated' with kind of a snarl."
Furthermore, Dr. Anthony Fauci has lied about ivermectin, McCullough alleged.
"...Ivermectin is supported by over 60 studies, over 30 clinical trials," the Texas physician said.
"When our director of the national allergy and immunology branch [Fauci] ... got on TV and said categorically there is no evidence supporting ivermectin, he was committing fraud," he charged.
"You don't say, 'No evidence' when there are over 30 randomized trials in aggregate that support it."
In addition, hospitals are refusing to use hydroxychloroquine.
"Do you know hydroxychloroquine [HCQ] today is not used in a single hospital despite a high-quality study [having confirmed its effectiveness]? It's a crime," McCullough said.
"What's going on is absolutely a crime against humanity."
Meanwhile, there should be nothing to stop physicians from prescribing these early treatments, for doctors are "completely entitled to prescribe hydroxychloroquine [and] ivermectin ... according to regulatory law," McCullough added.
In Italy, "they have announced zero cases, but they use a hydroxychloroquine-based program," he stated.
"In one of the major Indian provinces, just two days ago, they announced zero deaths with an ivermectin-based protocol. [The successful] Mexico City [results also used an] ivermectin-based protocol," he explained.
McCullough classifies the general denial of early treatments practiced by much of the medical industry today as Therapeutic Nihilism.
"Therapeutic Nihilism is this intent to do nothing" when facing the threat of a potentially fatal disease," he explained.
"With such an omission we promote fear, suffering, isolation, hospitalization, and death."
The physician called this approach unethical, immoral, and illegal.
"It's called malpractice, and there will be judgment for this," he promised.
Therefore, McCullough believes that the "the best place in the world" to have COVID-19 is by a doctor willing to treat patients "early with a sequence multi-drug approach.
"Demand it, and tell your family members to demand it," he advised. "Vaccinated or not, demand it."
As one example of Therapeutic Nihilism, McCullough flagged a news story about a California woman who sued a hospital to force doctors to treat her ailing husband with ivermectin.
"Since when do we actually have to sue hospitals to use simple affordable generic medicines that may help patients of which we have some randomized trials to support?" McCullough asked.
He revealed that the last time he treated a patient with a big heart attack in the ICU, he and the patients' family negotiated "drugs all day long."
"Suddenly, with COVID, there's no negotiation," he said.
"None. 'No, sorry, we're not going to do it.' Therapeutic Nihilism. It's in the minds of doctors, hospital administrators, nurses and others to actually cause harm," he continued,
"And that thought pattern is something you need to smell out, recognize, call out, and we've got to extinguish [it]."
McCullough discussed the importance of "natural immunity." He believes that early treatment and the large numbers of people soldiering through the illness will get the world to that state.
"Natural immunity is the way out of this. Listen, if we don't recognize natural immunity, when is this going to end?," he asked.
Recognition of natural immunity must by demanded of the CDC and the government, he added.
"We have to ... be relentless on this."
"Medical freedom is related to social freedom is related economic freedom."
McCullough urged his hearers to convince others that "freedom is at risk."
"We're at the beginning of, I think, a dark time," he said.
"Now is the time to talk about it ... to get activated ... and [start] talking to as many people [as you can]. And you have to try to clear their eyes... conversation by conversation."
McCullough recalled what rock musician Eric Clapton, who came to his home after suffering a COVID-19 vaccine injury, told him about the relationship of medical freedom to other freedoms.
"He said, 'Listen, there's a circle of medical freedom, and if this is broken, then it's going to break social freedom, and then economic freedom. So, right now, we have got to shore up that medical circle no matter what'."
This medical circle includes "medical freedom to get the treatment that people need, medical freedom to demand good care in the hospital and get it, and medical freedom to decide what goes in your body," McCullough said.
"It's very very important: No one, under any circumstances at all — approved, unapproved, I don't care — no one can receive any pressure, coercion, or threat of reprisal for [accepting] something injected into your body that you can't take out, period."
"That is the line."
McCullough has discouraged patients who ask him which vaccine is best, just wanting to get through the ordeal to save their jobs.
"I said, 'How much is this going to buy you? ... Are they going to guarantee you 10 years of employment? ...You're not guaranteed anything for taking a vaccine."
McCullough warned that censorship is harming medical science, and pointed to the so-called "trusted news initiative," including the BBC, CNN, MSNBC and all big social media.
The physician believes that these organizations have virtually said, "We are going to do everything to promote the vaccine, and we're going to do everything to crush any vaccine hesitancy, including crushing early treatment and crushing anything on vaccine safety."
"That's the reason why we haven't heard anything [about] vaccine safety," he stated.
"Everything is wide open, there's no trickery here."
McCullough also informed his hearers of incidents of conflict of interest, alleging that key players have profited personally from choices that have harmed Americans.
"Rick Bright, the guy who blocked hydroxychloroquine inside the White House, and starved America of hydroxychloroquine, he has joined the Rockefeller Foundation," the doctor stated.
"Stephen Hahn, the FDA Commissioner who put all these negative blankets on hydroxychloroquine and the other drugs, he has joined the Venture Capital firm who basically is the funder of Moderna."
Regarding the National Institutes of Health, for which Fauci and Francis Collins work, McCullough said that "they co-own the patent for the Moderna vaccine."
"It's in the wide open. Scott Gottlieb, former chairman of the FDA is on the board of Pfizer. This is in the open," he added.
"The conflict of interest is absolutely unavoidable and is crushing the lifeblood of medicine."
'We're in the middle of a major biological catastrophe'
McCullough said that he and his audience were not alone in the knowledge that we are in dark times.
"I'm telling you, we are not the only ones who realize that we're in the middle of a major biological catastrophe," he said.
He explained that he has recently been called by at least one head of state, by two individuals "up pretty high in the Vatican," and individuals at the federal reserve bank.
Knowledge can be dangerous. After showing his audience a letter from the American Board of Internal Medicine threatening to revoke his medical license, the eminent internist said that medical boards are going to "hunt" doctors like him.
"And the question is, how far are they going to go, and how much are we going to lose?" he said.
"I can tell you, personally, I'm willing to lose it all."
McCullough warned that if Americans don't get active now, the future holds the same lockdowns, oppression and violence that has happened in Australia.
"There are powerful forces in place that want this to happen, very powerful forces," he said.
"The challenge is to break [them], and the only way to break these powerful forces is to just say 'no'."
People as high-profile as FOX News's Tucker Carlson have asked McCullough what is behind this crisis. Although he could not answer, the eminent doctor did promote a new book by Peter and Ginger Breggin titled COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.
"It has a thousand references; it's meticulous," McCullough said.
"It's largely going to tell you who's profiting from this and the web of stakeholders here and what's driving it. I don't think it's the root cause, but I think it's who's behind a lot of what's going on. I can tell you, everything we're living through right now was planned."
McCullough confesses that he is being so outspoken because he doesn't know what else to do.
"I can't save every person who calls me, but if I can actually help you and help others and help everybody who comes into my circle, we can get some awareness and awakening," he said.
"We are going into a really bad time right now. We have very little time left to get active, [and] I mean really active."