During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, President Joe Biden said police officers and emergency responders should be let go if they refuse their employers ' mandates to get vaccinated against COVID.Anchor Anderson Cooper said, "Mr. President, let me ask you a follow-up about that. As many as one in three emergency responders in some cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, right here in Baltimore, are refusing to comply with city vaccine mandates. I'm wondering where you stand on that. Should police officers, emergency responders be mandated to get vaccines? And if not, should they be stay at home or let go?"Cooper said, "How are you doing there?"Biden joked, "I'm doing very well. I think I'm at 3% favorable. But all kidding aside, one of the things I find, do you realize they mandate vaccinations?"Cooper said, "At Fox headquarters?"Biden quipped, "Yeah. I find that mildly fascinating."