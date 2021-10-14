© Daryn Slover/Sun Journal via AP



Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else.With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.Nearly half the homes in the U.S. use natural gas for heat, and they could pay an average $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago.The second-most used heating source for homes is— more than $500 — to $1,734., which account for 5% of U.S. households.That means people will likely be burning more fuel to keep warm, on top of paying more for each bit of it. If the winter ends up being even colder than forecast, heating bills could be higher than estimated, and vice-versa.The forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is the latest reminder of the higher. Earlier Wednesday, the government released a separate report showing that prices were 5.4% higher for U.S. consumers in September than a year ago. That matches, as a reawakening economy andfrom cars to groceries.The higher prices hit everyone,. But they hurt low-income households in particular."After the beating that people have taken in the pandemic, it's like: What's next?" said Carol Hardison, chief executive officer at Crisis Assistance Ministry, which helps people in Charlotte, North Carolina, who are facing financial hardship.She said households coming in for assistance recently have had unpaid bills that are roughly twice as big as they were before the pandemic. They're contending with"It's what we know about this pandemic: It's hit the same people that were already struggling with wages not keeping up with the cost of living," she said.To make ends meet, families are cutting deeply., according to a September survey by the U.S. Census Bureau."This is going to create significant hardship for people in the bottom third of the country," said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association. "You can tell them to cut back and try to turn down the heat at night, but many low-income families already do that.Many of those familiesCongress apportions some money to energy assistance programs for low-income households, but directors of those programs are now watching their purchasing power shrink as fuel costs keep climbing, Wolfe said.The biggest reason for this winter's higher heating bills iscaused by the coronavirus.Another reason for the rise is how global the market for fuels has become. In Europe,. That's pushing some of the natural gas produced in the United States to head for ships bound for other countries, adding upward pressure on domestic prices as well., according to Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh. That means there's less of a cushion heading into winter heating season.Heating oil prices, meanwhile, are tied closely to. Homes affected by those increases are primarily in the Northeast, where the percentage of homes using heating oil has dropped to 18% from 27% over the past decade.