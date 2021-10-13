© Getty Images/B4lls/Sputnik/Sergey Guneev



"For example, if you need another law on beekeeping, everyone who cares - beekeepers, honey enthusiasts, beauticians, pharmacists, people who have been stung by bees, people with allergies, lawyers, hive and smokehouse manufacturers, beeophiles and bee-haters, as well as those who always care about everything - can all directly participate in its drafting, introduction, discussion and adoption.



"There is no parliament in this scheme. In its place are communication tools, algorithms and moderators."

"Is 2121 better than 1984? Is the future bright? Is it beautiful? It depends how you look at it. Is this prediction clever? Is it serious? It's hard to say. In any case, it is ridiculous enough to come true."

In 100 years, politics as we know it will have degenerated intoThat'sof Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov, who penned an article calledin which he outlines his prediction for the evolution of politics and governments over the next century.Surkov, once dubbed the Kremlin's 'grey cardinal,' held the post of Assistant to the President until February 2020 and has served under Putin in various capacities since 1999. His time in the Kremlin is best remembered by the cottage industry it spawned in the West, in which foreign commentators often portrayed him as the brains behind the entire operation.In his latest piece, written for the publication Actual Comment,According to the former Kremlin aide,In terms of government structure, thewhere there will no longer be any need for people to elect representatives. Instead,Surkov predicted:As things develop,he writes. Biological citizens will have more and more comfort and less value, getting to a point where people no longer have influence.Surkov also predicts that new types of states will emerge, such asHe also suggests thatwill develop, which he describes as nations with minimal physical land but vast amounts of cyber resources that could, if necessary, "paralyze the military and economic potentials of the largest states."forcibly limiting consumption to protect the environment and issuing banknotes with the face of Greta Thunberg.Surkov concludes: