© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev



He wasn't going to go without stirring the pot one last time. Predictably, Vladislav Surkov has launched a few broadsides in a valedictory interview and Ukraine is the main target of his prognostication.Despite this, Surkov labeled himself a "Ukrooptimist," saying that Ukrainians will eventually succeed in creating their own nation and statehood because they "are stubborn guys." But he warned this won't be inside the existing borders.Regarding the fate of the breakaway Donbass, Surkov was vague. First, he expressed the belief that the region will not return to Ukraine, because "it doesn't deserve such a humiliation" and Kiev isn't entitled to "such an honor." However, then he made it clear that Donbass won't follow Crimea in being absorbed into Russia.Surkov also said he intended to quit public service in 2013, but returned to the Kremlin because he saw Ukraine as a "unique opportunity." Since then, Russia's Kiev has been his main focus. He also made a point of noting that his final departure was his own idea.Inciting Ukrainian passions wasn't sufficient for Surkov. He also lobbed a few grenades into the speculation about Vladimir Putin's intentions after his current presidential term ends."Legal logic will lead to the need to restart the countdown of the presidential terms because with the new powers it will be like a different institution of the presidency, so the restrictions of the current presidency will not apply to it," he ventured. "This is my private opinion, of course. But based on my experience of lawmaking."He added that it would be logical to implant a "hyper-presidential" form of government in the Constitution of Russia because it suits the Russian method of governance. "We naturally developed not just a presidential, but a hyper-presidential form of government," Surkov believes. "It is organic for our political culture and in my opinion, it must be formally and legally consolidated."Putin's spokesman reacted by saying Surkov is entitled to his own opinion. Dmitry Peskov emphasized that he's now a private citizen and no longer works in the presidential administration.Surkov seems proud of his role in creating "Putinism." Although, he did make it clear that he lost that sort of influence after 2012. "Of course, I created the system, but I was never a part of it," he noted.