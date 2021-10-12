"You will have 1 million people at the border," activist Manfredo Marroquin, who met with Vice President Kamala Harris when she visited Central America earlier this year, told the Los Angeles Times in a story published Wednesday.
To get a sense of what that would mean, the recent incident that strained local resources in Del Rio, Texas, after large groups of people gathered under a bridge, involved about 15,000 migrants.
Marroquin argued that the "root causes" of migration, which Harris has pledged to tackle in her role as the Biden administration's manager of the U.S. response to the migrant crisis, have only worsened since Harris' June visit, according to the report.
Harris has identified one of the root causes of migration as government corruption in countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, whose citizens make up a large portion of the migrants who've been trying to enter the U.S. since the crisis began.
Corruption fighter fired
But just six weeks after Harris visited Guatemala in June, the country's attorney general fired the nation's leading anti-corruption prosecutor, Juan Francisco Sandoval, who has since relocated to Washington, D.C., the Times reported.
Giammattei has been among the Central American leaders with whom Harris has been negotiating in her efforts to address the migrant crisis. The vice president spoke with Giammattei by phone in March and then met with him in June during her visit.
Prior to Harris' arrival in Guatemala, Giammattei had dismissed the "root causes" narrative, instead blaming Biden administration policies, differing from those of the Trump administration, for drawing people northward.
Giammattei told CBS News at the time:
"The message changed to, 'We're going to reunite families, we're going to reunite children. The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States."No long-term goal?
Eric L. Olson, an expert on Central America, told the Los Angeles Times he's worried that the Biden administration's inability to make headway on the root causes, coupled with political pressure from critics, could lead to the Biden White House ultimately giving up on the issue.
"We don't have a long-term goal. We're constantly solving problems and then we walk away when we think we solved the problems, or we get bored with the region and we walk away."In the near term, Harris is spearheading a plan that calls for $4 billion in U.S. tax dollars to help pay for social and economic programs in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras that are aimed at convincing those countries' citizens to stay in their native countries rather than try to enter the U.S., the L.A. Times reported.
Harris also has been seeking donations for the program from Ireland, Finland, Japan and South Korea, the report said.
Comment: A woman with her hand out...how nervy to tap other countries to cover your own incompetence!
Comment: The trade off for migrants is one country's corruption for another. There should be no illusion: The US is not the lesser of this evil. It just disguises it bigger and better - at least until this administration...which begs the question: To where shall the Americans migrate as they leave Biden and Harris home alone?