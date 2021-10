The rival sides in the Libyan conflict signed an initial deal on the pullout of foreign fighters and mercenaries from the war-torn country, UN mediators said.The UN mission said on October 9 that a 10-member joint military commission, with five representatives from each side, signed a "gradual and balanced" withdrawal deal at the end of three-day talks facilitated by the UN in Geneva.The UN special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, said the deal "responds to the overwhelming demand of the Libyan people and creates a positive momentum that should be built upon to move forward towards a stable and democratic stage."in the North African country.In August, a journalistic investigation brought new insights into the "key" role of a Russian military contractor in the Libyan civil war, including links to war crimes and the Russian military.The content of a Samsung tablet left behind by an unidentified member of the Vagner Group after the contractor's fighters retreated from areas south of Tripoli in spring 2020 include frontline maps in Russian, the BBC said on August 11.Vagner Group is believed to have indirect ties to Russia's political elite and to be controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.Both Prigozhin and Russian authorities have denied any involvement with Vagner.Meanwhile,A UN official in December estimated there have beenin Libya over recent years, including Russians, Syrians, Sudanese, and Chadians.Kubis, the UN special envoy, called the accord "another breakthrough achievement."He said the deal is a step toward the "holding of free, credible, and transparent national elections on December 24, with results accepted by all."before the implementation of a withdrawal plan for foreign combatants.A UN-brokered roadmap has set both parliamentary and presidential elections for December 24, although