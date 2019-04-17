newsreal moriartys libya benghazi
On this NewsReal, Joe & Niall interview James & JoAnne Moriarty, a couple who witnessed the mayhem unleashed on Libya in 2011, and who have since dedicated their lives to speaking out about what's really happening to that country.

Libya has been in the news recently because of a huge push by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army to retake Tripoli - a development that could end 8 years of hell for the Libyan people.

The Moriartys had much to tell us on that front, but they also wanted to share vital new information on the 'Battle of Benghazi', the attack on 9/11/12 at two classified US compounds that killed US Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens, and three other Americans.


Running Time: 01:32:21

Download: MP3 - 84.6 MB


[Interview conducted April 9th, 2019]

Video of a Benghazi perpetrator confessing to the murder of Ambassador Stevens on TV news

Excerpt of the Moriartys' joint interview with a Benghazi eyewitness in 2014

Visit the Moriartys' website: libyanwarthetruth.com

Support the Moriartys via Patreon

Our previous interviews with the Moriartys: