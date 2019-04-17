Libya has been in the news recently because of a huge push by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army to retake Tripoli - a development that could end 8 years of hell for the Libyan people.
The Moriartys had much to tell us on that front, but they also wanted to share vital new information on the 'Battle of Benghazi', the attack on 9/11/12 at two classified US compounds that killed US Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens, and three other Americans.
Running Time: 01:32:21
Download: MP3 - 84.6 MB
[Interview conducted April 9th, 2019]
Video of a Benghazi perpetrator confessing to the murder of Ambassador Stevens on TV news
Excerpt of the Moriartys' joint interview with a Benghazi eyewitness in 2014
Visit the Moriartys' website: libyanwarthetruth.com
Support the Moriartys via Patreon
Our previous interviews with the Moriartys:
- Behind the Headlines: NATO Slaughter - James and Joanne Moriarty expose the truth about what happened in Libya
- Behind the Headlines: Libyan 'Islamic State', with James & JoAnne Moriarty
- Western media AWOL as 'Islamic State' regroups in Libya: Interview with James & Joanne Moriarty
- The Truth Perspective: Libya Ruined: Interview with Sheikh Khalid Tantoush - Introduced by Jim & JoAnne Moriarty