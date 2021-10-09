A medical doctor and professor at Canada's esteemed University of Waterloo doubled down in his opposition to vaccine mandates in another bold letter to his academic superiors.
In a letter dated October 5, Dr. Michael Palmer, a board-certified medical microbiologist teaching pharmacology at the University of Waterloo (UW), once again rebuked the university's leadership over their imposition of an "illegal" COVID vaccine mandate.
Palmer's letter, addressed to the university's president, chancellor, department of chemistry chair, and dean of the faculty of science, opens strongly with the doctor stating: "This letter is to inform you that I categorically refuse to comply with any of the COVID vaccine-related mandates imposed on its employees by the University of Waterloo:
- I will not declare my COVID vaccination status, although you may be able to guess (see also point 3 below).
- I will not attend any of the virtual COVID re-education camps organized by UW's or the province's quack doctors and public health shamans in-chief. As an MD with board certification in medical microbiology, I consider myself sufficiently informed on the subject.
- I will not let myself be injected with any of the ineffective and poisonous concoctions that are misrepresented to the public as COVID vaccines.
- I will not ask for any "accommodation" or "exemption," because doing so would only legitimize the lawless measures imposed by UW officials.
- I will not play for time by asking for medical leave due to distress or anxiety. I thankfully am in good health and retain my usual capacity for work.
Palmer told LifeSite that since the "get-go" the university has "refused to engage" with him or his concerns.
He mentioned that he suspects the "main addressees - the chair and the dean" likely "don't even have permission" to engage with him, citing that all of their communications through email have "been completely robotic and concerned solely with procedure and protocol."
When asked why he thinks that UW, and academic institutions more broadly, have been so stringent with vaccine mandates and other so-called COVID-19 measures, Palmer asserted that the "leadership" is "stacked with globalist stooges, just like all other important institutions of society, and are subservient to the [so-called COVID-19] agenda."
In this most recent letter, Palmer wrote that his stance against forced and coerced vaccination will likely "result in sanctions" against him, per the university's communications and policies, but that he accepts that fate. Cordially, Palmer even mentioned that he will be cooperative with the school in finding a replacement for him "as to minimize the disruption for the students" in his classes.
Dr. Palmer, a certified medical doctor and microbiologist, told LifeSiteNews by email that his opposition to the vaccines is "not in spite of [his] medical education, but BECAUSE of it,"
"There is just no way that any competent medical scientist who makes an honest effort to himself could not see that these vaccines - in particular the mRNA vaccines, which are touted as 'the safe choice' - will cause grave harm, and with a sufficient number of cumulative doses certain death," he added.
His newest letter also mentions recent media reports outlining the deaths of "four young students from Guelph, Queens, and Ottawa Universities." According to the doctor, with the "limited information provided" regarding the "sudden deaths," they "look very much like adverse vaccine effects."
Comment: Boom. That's how you tell them.
More from the good professor: University of Waterloo chemistry professor blames 'COVID fake emergency' for cancelling exams