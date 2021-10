© Shutterstock



I will not declare my COVID vaccination status, although you may be able to guess (see also point 3 below). I will not attend any of the virtual COVID re-education camps organized by UW's or the province's quack doctors and public health shamans in-chief. As an MD with board certification in medical microbiology, I consider myself sufficiently informed on the subject. I will not let myself be injected with any of the ineffective and poisonous concoctions that are misrepresented to the public as COVID vaccines. I will not ask for any "accommodation" or "exemption," because doing so would only legitimize the lawless measures imposed by UW officials. I will not play for time by asking for medical leave due to distress or anxiety. I thankfully am in good health and retain my usual capacity for work.

Dr. Michael Palmer, a board-certified medical microbiologist teaching pharmacology at the University of Waterloo (UW), once again rebuked the university's leadership over their imposition of an 'illegal' COVID vaccine mandate.A medical doctor and professor at Canada's esteemed University of Waterloo doubled down in his opposition to vaccine mandates in another bold letter to his academic superiors.In a letter dated October 5, Dr. Michael Palmer, a board-certified medical microbiologist teaching pharmacology at the University of Waterloo (UW), once again rebuked the university's leadership over their imposition of an "illegal" COVID vaccine mandate.Palmer's letter, addressed to the university's president, chancellor, department of chemistry chair, and dean of the faculty of science, opens strongly with the doctor stating:Back in August, Palmer, along with 50 other people affiliated with the university, wrote an open letter to UW rejecting the school's announcement that it was going to implement a vaccine mandate requiring all faculty, staff, and students to receive the experimental COVID-19 injections or be denied access to the premises.When asked why he thinks that UW, and academic institutions more broadly, have been so stringent with vaccine mandates and other so-called COVID-19 measures,Dr. Palmer, a certified medical doctor and microbiologist, told LifeSiteNews by email that his opposition to the vaccines is "not in spite of [his] medical education, but BECAUSE of it,"His newest letter also mentions recent media reports outlining the deaths of "four young students from Guelph Queens , and Ottawa Universities." According to the doctor, with the "limited information provided" regarding the "sudden deaths," they "look very much like adverse vaccine effects."