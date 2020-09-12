© Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News



A chemistry professor at the University of Waterloo has come under fire after he sent a syllabus to students which called the COVID-19 pandemic a "fake emergency."The post was deleted from the uwaterloo reddit page later in the day.Global News reached out to Palmer for further explanation of his syllabus but has yet to receive a response.His bio on the University of Waterloo's web page says his research looks into the interaction of peptides and proteins with biological membranes.The university issued a statement to Global News from its Dean of Science.The school is one of many across the country that is heavily involved in COVID-19 research with several studies underway.