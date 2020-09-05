© Boston News 25

Northeastern University said Friday it has dismissed 11 freshman students for the fall semester for violating campus social distancing guidelines after they were discovered in the same hotel room.Northeastern said the 11 people, whose names were not released, were part of an international experience for first-year students. It said they were among more than 800 students housed in two-person rooms at the Westin Hotel not far from the main campus."Northeastern and its community of students, faculty and staff take violations of health and safety protocols very seriously," said Madeleine Estabrook, the university's senior vice chancellor for student affairs. "Co-operation and compliance with public health guidelines is absolutely essential."The university said students in the program had been formally notified multiple times over the past week that they needed to practice physical distancing, avoid crowds and wear masks when around others.Source: The Associated Press