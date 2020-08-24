Also courtesy of Ivor Cummings:
Excellent mainstream German news interview. This expert German Pathologist Professor reveals the reality around the impacts of our viral issue (which has now passed in Europe in any case - this Interview was end May, during the actual epidemic). He explains the actual reality of the impacts, and the interviewer is clearly accepting of it. Because it's the reality - that's why! The exaggeration laid low...
Comment: It seems a sane view of the "pandemic" is slowly making it's way into the mainstream.