The city Department of Investigation on Wednesday said it is set to release the findings of a probe into Mayor Bill de Blasio's NYPD security detail The DOI will make public a 40-page report and hold a press conference about the "allegations involving the Mayor's security detail" on Thursday morning.Law enforcement sources said the probe concerned use of city resources for personal use, a possible violation of New York's Conflicts of Interest Law Members of the unit were questioned by DOI investigators about the move last year, sources said.Investigators have also interviewed several personal aides to the mayor and first lady Chirlane McCray — known as body people — in recent months, a City Hall insider said.City Hall declined to comment ahead of the DOI report's public release.