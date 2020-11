About The Author



Cassandra Fairbanks is a former leftist who came out in support of Donald Trump in 2016. She has been published in the International Business Times, RT, Sputnik, The Independent and countless other publications.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is setting up "COVID Checkpoints" to find and fine people violating his holiday lockdown order.New York City Sheriff Joseph Fucito said that they will be conducting spot checks when out-of-state buses drop riders off at the curb and will be checking cars with out of state and New York licenses plates.Zero Hedge reports that "test-and-trace teams will also be on the ground to help direct people to testing sites while providing 'education' about quarantine."NYC Councilmember Mark Levine, who has been urging people not to travel or celebrate the holiday at all, said in a tweet that "lines for covid tests in NYC today are breaking records-as long as 7 hrs.""This is alarming sign that huge #'s of NYers are getting tested ahead of holiday travel," Levine added. "Remember: a negative test does *not* mean you can stop taking precautions on masks, distancing, quarantining etc."