© Eric Cabanis/AFP/Getty

The French Catholic church has expressed "shame" and pleaded for forgiveness, after a devastating report found that at least 330,000 children were victims of sexual abuse by clergy and lay members of church institutions over the past 70 years.The publication of the landmark report on Thursday, France's first major reckoning with what the Catholic church accepted was "appalling" abuse, has shaken the country with its horrific findings of a "massive phenomenon" of sexual abusers of children operating for decades within the church and its associated institutions.The president of the investigative committee, Jean-Marc Sauvé, told a press conference:The report found an estimated 216,000 children were victims of sexual violence by French Catholic priests, deacons and other clergy from 1950 to 2020. When lay members of the Church, such as teachers and catechism supervisors, were included, the figure rose to at least 330,000 children sexually abused over 70 years.Sauvé said the numbers of victims were "damning" and "in no way can remain without a response". He urged the church to pay reparations even though most cases were well beyond the statute of limitations for prosecution. He recommended the Catholic church overhaul its internal legal system, reform its governance, rethink training and look at the dynamics that allowed the abuse to take place - namely the overwhelming power of priests and "the identification of a priest to Christ".François Devaux, who set up the victims' association La Parole Libérée, told church representatives at the public presentation of the report: "You must pay for all these crimes."He added: "You are a disgrace to our humanity ... In this hell there have been abominable mass crimes ... but there has been even worse, betrayal of trust, betrayal of morale, betrayal of children." He accused the church of cowardice and condemned a "deviant system", saying what was needed was a comprehensive response under a new "Vatican III" council led by Pope Francis.Last year, Devaux's attacker, the now defrocked priest Bernard Preynat, was convicted of sexually abusing minors and given a five-year prison sentence. Preynat acknowledged abusing more than 75 boys for decades.Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops' Conference of France, which co-requested the report, expressed his "shame and horror" at the findings. "My wish today is to ask forgiveness from each of you," he told a news conference. He said: "The time for ambiguity and naïvity is over", adding that he was "shaken" by the voices of survivors and the "unbearable" damage to the lives of children and young people.She said: "From the moment I didn't denounce what was happening, it was me who was the disgusting one, me who was the guilty one. ... With everything that happened to me, there was a profound thought that I was the one to blame because I let them do it."Sauvé and his team said victims had faced suffering, shame, isolation and often blame. In the report he wrote: "If the veil of silence covering the acts committed has finally been torn open ... we owe it to the courage of these victims. Without their testimony, our society would still be unaware or in denial of what happened."