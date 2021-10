Six out of ten patients who show common "alarm" symptoms for cancer are not referred for urgent investigation, a largescale new study has revealed.One in two people are affected by cancer in their lifetimes, and cancer accounts for nearly 10 million deaths each year worldwide. Early diagnosis is known to be a major factor in saving lives.Published today in BMJ Quality & Safety, the research team analysed records from nearly 49,000 patients who consulted their GP with one of the warning signs for cancer that should warrant referral under clinical guidelines.The researchers processed records from the Clinical Practice Research Datalink, as well as statistics on visits to hospital and cancer registration data between 2014 and 2015. They looked at patients who had reported cancer warning signs to their GP for the first time.The likelihood of a patient being referred within two weeks varied, depending on which symptom they showed. The lowest referral rate was for problems swallowing, at just 17 percent, and the highest was for breast lump, at 68 percent. However, more deprived patients were less likely to be referred for breast lump.Young patients, aged 18-24, were less likely to be referred than those aged 55-64, and people with more than one health condition were also less likely to receive a referral.Dr. Jodie Moffat, head of early diagnosis at Cancer Research UK, said: "Working out who could have cancer from the hundreds or thousands of people a GP sees each year is a hugely difficult task. Referral guidelines, which give GPs advice on who might benefit from urgent cancer referrals or testing, are intended to help diagnose cancer earlier. So it's worrying if people with red flag symptoms aren't being referred."These data are from a little while ago so we don't know what the situation is now, but with all the additional challenges of COVID-19, it's vital that GPs and practice teams are supported to deliver the best care possible. This includes making sure GPs have easy and timely access to diagnostic tests needed to identify cancer. This requires resources and without long-term investment in staff and equipment we won't meet Government ambitions to diagnose cancer early."The paper is entitled "Concordance with urgent referral guidelines in patients presenting with any of 6 'alarm' features of possible cancer : A retrospective cohort study using linked primary care records," published in BMJ Quality & Safety.Concordance with urgent referral guidelines in patients presenting with any of six 'alarm' features of possible cancer: a retrospective cohort study using linked primary care records, BMJ Quality & Safety (2021). DOI: doi 10.1136/ bmjqs-2021-013425