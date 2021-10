© Cartoonarts International

About the Author:

Dave DeCamp is the news editor of Antiwar.com, follow him on Twitter @decampdave.

Russia has warned that the new military pact between the US, the UK, and Australia threatens global nuclear non-proliferation The pact, known as AUKUS, is a military technology-sharing deal that is meant to counter China. Under the agreement, Australia will get access to technology to build nuclear-powered submarines, which would make Canberra the first non-nuclear armed state to have them."It's a great challenge to the international non-proliferation regime," said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, according to the Russian news agency Tass. Ryabkov said Russia is "concerned" about theRyabkov also saidthat was announced earlier in the year.In March, the British announced that they are increasing their nuclear stockpile for the first time since the Cold War.