Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter will run for president in next year's election and her father's long-time aide, who filed his vice presidential candidacy, will be her running mate, broadcasting firm ABS-CBN news reported late on Saturday.

Sara Duterte-Carpio is currently mayor of Davao, the third-largest city in the Philippines, and filed on Saturday to run for mayor again. She has previously said she would not run for national office next year.

ABS-CBN news based its report on an interview that the president had with a broadcast journalist on Saturday right after he announced that he was retiring from politics while accompanying his closest loyalist Senator Christopher "Bong" Go to file his vice-presidential candidacy.

He was asked: "So is it clear, Sara-Go?" "It is Sara-Go," Duterte said in response.

When asked to confirm what the president said, Duterte-Carpio's spokeswoman, Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco said:
"The extent of my knowledge is also what was reported in local news. We have no comment on the same."
Go did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


ABS-CBN news said it obtained permission from the broadcast journalist to use the video showing Duterte outside a hotel in Manila where the registration of candidates was taking place, and that a transcript was also provided. In the same clip, Duterte was asked when his daughter would file her candidacy for president and whether he had given his daughter permission to run, he said:
"I really do not know. I do not have any idea at all. Actually we don't talk about politics, ever since we never talk about politics. I would say that it is for the better."
Duterte, 76, said on Saturday he was retiring from politics, a surprise move that fuelled speculation he was clearing the way for a presidential run by his daughter. He had been expected to run for the No. 2 job, a plan most Filipinos oppose as violating the spirit of the constitution which sets a one-term limit for the president to stop power being abused.

Duterte-Carpio's mayoral re-election filing did little to douse speculation she has her eye on the presidency.

Analysts say it is crucial for Duterte to have a loyal successor to insulate him from potential legal action - at home or by the International Criminal Court - over the thousands of state killings in his war on drugs since 2016.

Candidates have until October 8 to register, but withdrawals and substitutions are allowed until November 15, leaving scope for last-minute changes of heart.

Just as her father did, Duterte-Carpio, 43, trained as a lawyer before entering politics in 2007 when she was voted in as her father's vice-mayor. In 2010, she succeeded Duterte to become the first female mayor of Davao. Her image is as down-to-Earth as that of her father in a country where tough plays well. She is also no stranger to presidential events and overseas trips, serving as first lady due to her father's annulled marriage.

In July, Duterte-Caprio launched a Facebook page with a video saying she wanted the public to get to know her, while "run, Sara, run" banners, posters and T-shirts have popped up across the Philippines. Last month, she said several politicians had offered to be her running mate.

Though she has never held national office, Duterte-Carpio is by far the most popular presidential prospect, showed successive opinion polls this year.

Duterte's political party has yet to officially nominate its presidential candidate and Duterte-Carpio belongs to a different party.