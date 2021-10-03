Sara Duterte-Carpio is currently mayor of Davao, the third-largest city in the Philippines, and filed on Saturday to run for mayor again. She has previously said she would not run for national office next year.
ABS-CBN news based its report on an interview that the president had with a broadcast journalist on Saturday right after he announced that he was retiring from politics while accompanying his closest loyalist Senator Christopher "Bong" Go to file his vice-presidential candidacy.
He was asked: "So is it clear, Sara-Go?" "It is Sara-Go," Duterte said in response.
When asked to confirm what the president said, Duterte-Carpio's spokeswoman, Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco said:
"The extent of my knowledge is also what was reported in local news. We have no comment on the same."Go did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"I really do not know. I do not have any idea at all. Actually we don't talk about politics, ever since we never talk about politics. I would say that it is for the better."Duterte, 76, said on Saturday he was retiring from politics, a surprise move that fuelled speculation he was clearing the way for a presidential run by his daughter. He had been expected to run for the No. 2 job, a plan most Filipinos oppose as violating the spirit of the constitution which sets a one-term limit for the president to stop power being abused.
Duterte-Carpio's mayoral re-election filing did little to douse speculation she has her eye on the presidency.
Analysts say it is crucial for Duterte to have a loyal successor to insulate him from potential legal action - at home or by the International Criminal Court - over the thousands of state killings in his war on drugs since 2016.
Candidates have until October 8 to register, but withdrawals and substitutions are allowed until November 15, leaving scope for last-minute changes of heart.
Just as her father did, Duterte-Carpio, 43, trained as a lawyer before entering politics in 2007 when she was voted in as her father's vice-mayor. In 2010, she succeeded Duterte to become the first female mayor of Davao. Her image is as down-to-Earth as that of her father in a country where tough plays well. She is also no stranger to presidential events and overseas trips, serving as first lady due to her father's annulled marriage.
In July, Duterte-Caprio launched a Facebook page with a video saying she wanted the public to get to know her, while "run, Sara, run" banners, posters and T-shirts have popped up across the Philippines. Last month, she said several politicians had offered to be her running mate.
Though she has never held national office, Duterte-Carpio is by far the most popular presidential prospect, showed successive opinion polls this year.
Duterte's political party has yet to officially nominate its presidential candidate and Duterte-Carpio belongs to a different party.
Comment: See also: Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte announces retirement from politics