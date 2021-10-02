Society's Child
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard consents to US extradition, faces charges in Toronto
Toronto Sun
Fri, 01 Oct 2021 00:26 UTC
The jetsetting fashion mogul's Winnipeg jail cell — and his next stop in a New York prison — is a long way from his lifestyle of the rich and famous and his $50 million, 22-bedroom palatial estate in the Bahamas where he's accused of luring some of his alleged victims.
In the 80-year-old inmate's videolink appearance Friday morning in a Winnipeg courtroom, Nygard's trademark tan was gone behind his blue medical mask and his flowing mane of grey hair was combed back as he made the surprising admission that he's no longer fighting extradition to the United States to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
"That's correct, yes," he told Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal.
The founder of an international women's fashion empire, Nygard is accused by New York prosecutors of luring dozens of victims in the U.S., Canada and the Bahamas - some of them minors - to sexually gratify himself and his associates with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities. He's denied all the allegations and none of the accusations have been proven in court.
Now he faces charges in this country as well.
While he was appearing at his extradition hearing, Toronto Police issued a news release saying they've issued an arrest warrant for Nygard on six charges of sexual assault and three of forcible confinement for incidents that allegedly occurred between 1987 and 2006 in Toronto.
"Mr. Nygard denies any allegations of criminal conduct," lawyer Brian Greenspan told reporters in reaction to his client's latest legal troubles.
Who gets to prosecute him first? The timing is unclear but since the New York indictment is older, he's likely heading south first.
Nygard was told the next steps are now up to Canada's justice minister and he won't be extradited for at least 30 days. Greenspan suggested it will likely happen by the end of the year and while they will "consider" reapplying for bail, he acknowledged it was a long shot since his client has been turned down before.
Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg at the request of U.S. authorities in December 2020 and has been in custody ever since.
His lawyers said he agreed to extradition so he can get on with his fight in the U.S. but since his health has deteriorated, they will seek assurances he isn't placed in the "inhuman" conditions of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.
He may not have his choice of accommodation.
The nine-count federal indictment, filed by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, paints a shocking picture of a titan who allegedly used his company's power and wealth to run a sex trafficking ring to benefit himself and his friends. Prosecutors claim he targeted women and underage girls who came from poor or abusive backgrounds and recruited them by inviting them to "pamper parties" in the Bahamas or at his home in Marina Del Rey where they'd be showered with food, drink and spa services.
According to the indictment, it's alleged he "forcibly sexually assaulted some of his victims" — some of whom were minors — and had some drugged to ensure their compliance with his sexual demands.
Prosecutors allege the victims were then paid off to keep their silence and expected not only to continue to supply sex on demand, but also to recruit others. And if they didn't, they claim he used force.
"Nygard sometimes forcibly assaulted 'girlfriends' who did not comply with Nygard's sexual demands - or caused others to do so at his direction or with his approval," the indictment alleges.
In addition to the charges in the U.S. and now Toronto, the former retail kingpin also faces a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving dozens of women with similar allegations while his "rags to riches" empire lies in ruins.
And now the octogenarian, who once claimed to have discovered the fountain of youth by squiring beautiful young women, faces the prospect of living out his final years behind bars.
Comment: See also:
- 800 women questioned over sex crimes committed by Peter Nygard, friend of Prince Andrew
- Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard facing extradition, charged with sex trafficking in US
- Fashion industry titan Peter Nygard's Times Square office raided in sex-trafficking probe, report says
- Prince Andrew's links to alleged pedophile and rapist fashion tycoon Peter Nygard revealed in new abuse scandal
