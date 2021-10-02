© Postmedia files



Accused of being the Canadian Jeffrey Epstein, the walls are closing in on former playboy Peter Nygard with Toronto Police now adding to his long list of charges.The jetsetting fashion mogul's Winnipeg jail cell — and his next stop in a New York prison — is a long way from his lifestyle of the rich and famous and his $50 million, 22-bedroom palatial estate in the Bahamas where he's accused of luring some of his alleged victims.In the 80-year-old inmate's videolink appearance Friday morning in a Winnipeg courtroom, Nygard's trademark tan was gone behind his blue medical mask and his flowing mane of grey hair was combed back as he made the surprising admission that"That's correct, yes," he told Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal.Now he faces charges in this country as well."Mr. Nygard denies any allegations of criminal conduct," lawyer Brian Greenspan told reporters in reaction to his client's latest legal troubles.Who gets to prosecute him first? The timing is unclear but since the New York indictment is older, he's likely heading south first.Nygard was told the next steps are now up to Canada's justice minister and he won't be extradited for at least 30 days. Greenspan suggested it will likely happen by the end of the year and while they will "consider" reapplying for bail, he acknowledged it was a long shot since his client has been turned down before.Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg at the request of U.S. authorities in December 2020 and has been in custody ever since.He may not have his choice of accommodation.Prosecutors allege the victims were then paid off to keep their silence and expected not only to continue to supply sex on demand, but also to recruit others. And if they didn't, they claim he used force."Nygard sometimes forcibly assaulted 'girlfriends' who did not comply with Nygard's sexual demands - or caused others to do so at his direction or with his approval," the indictment alleges.In addition to the charges in the U.S. and now Toronto, the former retail kingpin also faces a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving dozens of women with similar allegations while his "rags to riches" empire lies in ruins.And now the octogenarian, who once claimed to have discovered the fountain of youth by squiring beautiful young women, faces the prospect of living out his final years behind bars.