The FBI and NYPD Tuesday morning raided the Time Square offices of Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard as part of a sex-trafficking investigation, officials said.Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan, confirmed to The Post that the raid was carried out but would not elaborate or provide details.Photos from the scene show federal agents and city cops swarming throughout the company's Broadway headquarters, and hauling away at least a half-dozen cardboard boxes from the building.Nygard and his company, Nygard International, have been under investigation for months after several women accused the 78-year-old of sexually assaulting them in his Lyford Cay estate in the Bahamas, sources told The Post.The ritzy retreat was once featured on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, ABC News reported.To continue reading on The New York Post, click here