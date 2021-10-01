© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

Russia's state energy supplier, Gazprom, has begun supplying gas to Hungary through the Balkan Stream pipeline and pipelines in southeastern EuropeAs Gazprom reported earlier, two 15-year contracts were signed for the supply of Russian gas to Hungary to a total volume of up to 4.5 billion cubic meters per year and a clause to change supply quantities after 10 years.As they now bypass Ukraine, Kiev denounced the deal. It is to request that the European Commission assess the compliance of the agreement against European energy legislation.The head of Ukraine's gas transportation system's operator GTS Ukraine, Sergei Makogon, said Kiev fears a significant reduction in or complete halt to gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine, as it would jeopardize Kiev's profits. A spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, went further, claiming the deal undermined his country's national security and the energy security of Europe."Ukraine has nothing to do with those we make deals with," he stated, adding that Budapest views such steps by Kiev aswhich was signed in 2020.Russia sees no violations in its new deal with Hungary. The press secretary for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, stressed that Kiev had no right to interfere in bilateral relations between Moscow and Budapest."This is a long-term contract, which, in fact, will guarantee reliable, predictable, regular supplies of blue fuel to Hungary along guaranteed, economically profitable routes. Nobody's rights [or] international trade norms are being violated here. It is doubtful that any country, including Ukraine, has the right to interfere in this aspect of Russian-Hungarian relations," Peskov said.Russia is not going to use gas to put pressure on other countries - in particular, Ukraine - Peskov emphasized,"There is absolutely no room for criticism and, of course,