The collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces can be traced to a 2020 agreement between the Taliban and the Trump administration that promised a complete US troop withdrawal, senior Pentagon officials have told Congress.Gen Frank McKenzie, the head of central command, told the House armed services committee that once the US troop presence was pushed below 2,500 as part of President Joe Biden's decision in April to complete a total withdrawal by September, the unraveling of the US-backed Afghan government accelerated., but we set a date - certain for when we were going to leave and when they could expect all assistance to end," McKenzie said.He wasin Doha, Qatar, in which the US promised to fully withdraw its troops by May 2021 and the Taliban committed to several conditions, including stopping attacks on American and coalition forces. The stated objective was to promote a peace negotiation between the Taliban and the Afghan government, butMcKenzie said he also had believed "for quite a while" that if the United States reduced the number of its military advisers in Afghanistan below 2,500, the Kabul government inevitably would collapse and that "the military would follow".of the Doha agreement, the troop reduction ordered by Biden in April was "the other nail in the coffin" for the 20-year war effort becauseDefense secretary Lloyd Austin, testifying alongside McKenzie, said he agreed with McKenzie's analysis. He added that, "so the Taliban got stronger, they increased their offensive operations against the Afghan security forces, and the Afghans were losing a lot of people on a weekly basis".Wednesday's hearing was politically charged, with Republicans seeking to cast Biden as wrongheaded on Afghanistan, and Democrats pointing to what they called ill-advised decisions during the Trump years.Milley told the Senate committee, when pressed Tuesday, that it had been his personal opinion that at least 2,500 US troops were needed to guard against a collapse of the Kabul government and a return to Taliban rule.Defying US intelligence assessments, the Afghan government and its US-trained army, allowing the Taliban, which had ruled the country from 1996 to 2001,, as Milley described it. That triggered a frantic US effort to evacuate American civilians, Afghan allies and others from Kabul airport.This week's House and Senate hearings"The Republicans' sudden interest in Afghanistan is plain old politics," said Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, who supported Biden's decision to end US involvement there.