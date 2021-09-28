© Fox News



"I know, I am certain, President Trump did not intend on attacking the Chinese, and it is my directed responsibility to convey presidential orders and intent. My task at that time was to de-escalate."

"At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority or insert myself into the chain of command. But I am expected to give my advice and ensure that the president is fully informed. My loyalty to this nation, its people and the Constitution hasn't changed and will never change."

"I was under no pressure from any quarter to conduct the strike - it was based on our intelligence read of the situation on the ground. While in many cases we were right with our intelligence ... in this case we were wrong - tragically wrong."

U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified before Congress on Tuesday about, among other things, the chaotic withdrawal effort from Afghanistan last month.When asked repeatedly by various members of the panel what went wrong during the withdrawal andthat elements of the Afghan evacuation had been an "extraordinary success,"Each military leader declined to discuss publicly what he had said directly to President Biden during closed-door meetings, however,During a mid-August interview,that his military advisers had recommended keeping troops on the ground in Afghanistan after the withdrawal date.Earlier in the hearing,and that he did not try to "usurp power" by talking directly to the rival superpower and leader of the Democrat-controlled chamber.Miller told members of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, in his first Capitol Hill testimony since the calls were made public in excerpts from a recently released book:Milley also saidchallenging the narrative that he went rogue because he feared Trump's mental state - as he was losing, then ultimately lost reelection.He saidwith Chinese counterpart Gen. Li Zuocheng.He said the calls were made to quell fears from the Chinese government that Trump was getting ready to attack.About reports on his conversation with Pelosi, in which she asked about then-President Trump's ability to launch nuclear weapons, Milley told the committee that he explained to the speakerMilley additionally testified that, in recent months,about the Trump administration - Bob Woodward and his co-author Robert Costa, who wrote the book Peril, from which the disconcerting narrative surrounding Milley's call with Li arose; Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, both of the Washington Post, for their book I Alone Can Fix It, and Michael C. Bender of The Wall Street Journal for his book Frankly We Did Win This Election.in which 13 U.S. service members were killed in a suicide-bomber attack outside the Kabul airport.- particularly that intelligence failed to realize the Afghan military would fold so quickly - but defended his actions along with those of the rest of the U.S. military. He also said he was "committed to making sure that [no?] threats are now allowed to develop ... that could create significant challenges for us in the homeland."for the attack that mistakenly killed 10 Afghan civilians (including 7 children),