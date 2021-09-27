© Anna Ivanova/Alamy

Dairy

Pass the cheese... dairy fats can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease

Five a day

A slogan invented to shift more fruit and veg, but not one to live your life by

Salt

Don't cut out salt completely - a moderate amount is better for you

Meat

Ditch processed products such as hotdogs, but a steak won't kill you

Starchy foods

Official advice to base your diet on carbs is contradicted by science

Eggs

Years of conflicting advice have been unfair to eggs - eat as many as you like

Over the past 70 years the public health establishment in Anglophone countries has issued a number of diet rules, their common thread being that the natural ingredients populations all around the world have eaten for millennia - meat, dairy, eggs and more - and certain components of these foods, notably saturated fat, are dangerous for human health.The consequences of these diet ordinances are all around us: 60% of Britons are now overweight or obese, and the country's metabolic health has never been worse.No wonder that more than 50% of the food we eat in the UK is now ultra-processed.Is mother nature a psychopath? Why would she design foods to shorten the lifespan of the human race?And time is vindicating. This bankrupt postwar nutrition paradigm is being knocked for six, time and again, by up-to-date, high quality research evidence that reasserts how healthy traditional ingredients and eating habits are.The NHS Eatwell Guide, fondly known to its critics as the Eat badly guide, still tells us to choose lower-fat products, such as 1% fat milk, reduced-fat cheese, or low-fat yoghurt. This is based on the inadequately evidenced postwar belief that saturated fat is bad for your heart.A body of research also suggests that consumption of dairy fat is protective against type 2 diabetes.This catchy slogan, now a central plank of government eating advice, came out of a 1991 meeting of fruit and veg companies in California. Five a day logos now appear on many ultra-processed foods, from baked beans to ready meals, imbuing them with a questionable aura of health.But other than as a marketing tool, any justification for this slogan is thin.A major study in 2010 involving 500,000 people across 23 European locations for eight years could not establish a clear association, let alone causation, for this recommendation.Very few people in the UK manage to meet the five a day target, and those who do generally attain it by eating more fruit than vegetables. Fruit contains lots of sugar. A small banana has the equivalent of 5.7 teaspoons of sugar, whereas an egg contains none.Perhaps we should face the possibility that the five a day dogma has actually prompted us to eat more sugar.We are told to minimise our salt (sodium) intake, even to the extent of not salting water to boil pasta.The researchers say that most countries in the world, apart from China and a few others, already have average sodium intakes within the lowest risk range. "There is little evidence that lowering sodium [below this average level] will reduce cardiovascular events or death" it finds.Although meat has been a central component of ancestral diets for millions of years, some nutrition authorities, often with close connections to animal rights activists or other forms of ideological vegetarianism, promote the view that it is an unhealthy food.The International Agency for Research on Cancer's 2015 claim that red meat is "probably carcinogenic" has never been substantiated. In fact, a subsequent risk assessment concluded that this is not the case."Base your meals around starchy carbohydrate foods" - another nugget of government "healthy eating" advice that is contradicted by robust science and well overdue for a rethink.The researchers found that those who had the highest category of intake of refined grains (at least 350g a day) had a 27% higher risk of death and a 33% higher risk of serious cardiovascular events compared with those whose consumption was in the lowest category."Globally, lower consumption of refined grains should be considered," it concluded. Yet our government stubbornly recommends the opposite.Remember when public health advice was to eat no more than two eggs weekly? That pearl of wisdom was based on the mistaken idea that foods containing cholesterol are bad for you.Many people are still unsure whether eggs are healthy or not, despite the fact that eggs are one of the most nutrient-rich foods you can eat.