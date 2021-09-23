The Fuego volcano in Guatemala, one of the most active in Central America, entered the eruption phase this Thursday, local authorities reported.According to preliminary reports, the eruption "produced the descent of pyroclastic flows towards the Ceniza gorge", and is also expected to affect the Trinidad gorge. Photos and videos are already circulating on social networks that show a dense column of gases and ash near the volcano, located about 45 kilometers west of the Guatemalan capital.The bulletin of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED) details that the main communities affected by the ash fall are Panimache I and II, Morelia, El Porvenir, Santa Sofía, Sangre de Cristo and San Pedro Yepocapa.