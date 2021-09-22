boris johnson joe biden oval office
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden at a press conference in the Oval Office, September 21, 2021
Pathetic scene in Oval Office as British PM takes press questions while Biden's handlers refuse to allow him to speak

CBS News reported Tuesday that the press pool of White House reporters have launched a formal objection over the fact that Joe Biden refuses to answer any questions, with reporters routinely being yelled down and physically pushed away by Biden's handlers.

The revelation came after an embarrassing scene in the Oval Office with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson answering questions, but Biden not being allowed to by aides.

Watch:



Johnson took the three questions from British reporters

CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe said that "Johnson took 3 questions. White House aides shouted down U.S. attempts to ask questions. I asked Biden about southern border and we couldn't decipher what he said."




CBS radio correspondent Steve Portnoy later reported that "The entire editorial component of the US pool went immediately into Jen Psaki's office to register a formal complaint that no American reporters were recognized for questions in the president's Oval Office."

Portnoy, also president of the White House Correspondents Association, added that the complaint also extended to the fact "that wranglers loudly shouted over the president as he seemed to give an answer to Ed O'Keefe's question about the situation at the Southern Border. Biden's answer could not be heard over the shouting."

"Psaki was unaware that the incident has occurred and suggested that she was not in a position to offer an immediate solution," Portnoy continued, adding "Your pooler requested a press conference. Psaki suggested the president takes questions several times a week."


In addition, National Review notes that after Biden's UN speech yesterday, French reporter Kethevane Gorjestani "was asked by a very startled Australian reporter whether WH wranglers were always so strict about ushering the pool out without questions."

The pathetic display is a continuation of the way Biden's handlers have been acting since even before he took office, shooing away reporters, giving Biden strict instructions on who he can take questions from, and even muting his mic when he goes off script.





A week ago, Republican Senator James Risch demanded to know who is in charge of controlling when the President is allowed to be heard, noting during a Senate hearing that "This is a puppeteer act, if you would, and we need to know who's in charge and who is making the decisions."

"Somebody in the White House has authority to press the button and stop the president, cut off the president's speaking ability and sound. Who is that person?" Risch asked.

