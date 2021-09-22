When White House officials leak damaging goodies to their allies at Politico, it's a sure sign the sinking ship is barely treading water. The rats appear to be jumping; Biden's presidency will likely not survive another year.
Via Yahoo! News:
This is all an outrageous, illegitimate affront to the façade of American democracy. No voter elected the anonymous staffers/bureaucrats who control when the president can speak and what he can speak about. In a functional representative democracy, shadowy figures in the background don't get to control such issues; the people, theoretically, elect their representatives to personally work on their behalf."Anxiety about what President Joe Biden might say if he takes questions from the media drives some in the White House to mute him or turn off his public appearances altogether, Politico reported Tuesday, citing White House officials...
Biden has made frequent flubs during press events and other public appearances by losing his line of thinking, stumbling, and forgetting names...
Biden occasionally shrugs off reporters' inquiries by telling the press that his staff directed him not to take questions, suggesting officials seek to minimize the number of those incidents."
Outrageous, for sure — but also understandable from a political perspective for the cynical DNC goons currently in control. Every time he opens his mouth, whatever comes out is sure to embarrass his handlers:
- seemingly forgets where he is
- confuses his wife with his daughter
- tells wildly incoherent stories about "bad dudes" named "Corn Pop" whom he threatened with a chain outside of a swimming pool in Delaware or something
- says "poor kids are just as smart and talented as white kids" in a virtue-signal self-own
- jokes about running over reporters for asking questions at photo ops
The absurdity emanating from the White House, of course, is not new. Earlier this year, Her Anointed Grace First Lady Jill Biden bizarrely claimed authority over the G7 Summit in Great Britain, despite never having won an election in her lifetime:"I think he's either going to resign — they're going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues — or they're going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man."
Speculation About the Biden PR Management Strategy: What Does This All Mean?"President Joe Biden is having a very bad month. His poll numbers have slipped to their lowest point of his presidency, and much of it has to do with Covid and Afghanistan... The president began the month with an average job approval rating of 51.5%, down from 54% at the start of May. By Tuesday, Biden's average approval rating had fallen to 47%, the lowest so far in his presidency... In Washington, Biden's plummeting approval ratings are causing headaches for his fellow Democrats."
Recently, Biden delivered a menacing speech to the American people, threatening the unvaccinated in transparent terms and instituting wildly unconstitutional, authoritarian national vaccine mandates sure to draw intense backlash from civil liberties proponents:
The speculation: such aggressive declarations could be intended to draw fire toward Biden so that when he is inevitably replaced, his successor (Kamala Harris) will enjoy a softer landing — a variation on the old good cop/bad cop routine."We still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot... This is totally unacceptable...
So tonight, I'm announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 million workers to ensure their work forces are fully vaccinated...
My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for?... We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us."
When he's dead and gone - or else, just retired back to his Delaware compound to play MarioKart or whatever — the sad, limp legacy of Joseph Biden will be:
- Cheerleaded the Iraq War as its single most ardent Democratic DC supporter
- Sponsored the 1994 Crime Bill that led to millions of destroyed lives for non-violent drug offenses, many of them the racial minorities he now pretends to nobly defend
- Shilled for Wall St and the credit card companies for decades like the good, obedient DC boy he was - earning him the nickname "the senator from MBNA"
Kamala Harris Is Bringing the Axe
None of these developments, to be clear, warrant celebration from normal Americans with a hope for a better tomorrow; Joseph Biden's replacement, Kamala Harris, exhibits all of the filthy, scheming politician-y behavior that characterized Joe Biden in spades — and more.
There's not an innocent American Harris won't cart off to prison to serve her own cynical political ends, nor a warmongering speech she won't give to please her Israeli super-donors. The business of DC will continue unabated, irrespective of which corporate-state puppet takes the stage.
Ben Bartee is a Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs. Follow his stuff via his blog, Armageddon Prose, Substack, or Patreon.
You can help protect us from BIG TECH DE-PLATFORMING by joining our email list.
This is the single biggest way to ensure we can't be silenced for speaking out against censorship and corruption.
..
Pobre ol' Joe, it's so unsi-mitik of them after all he's done for these lying jewzslies