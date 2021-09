"Anxiety about what President Joe Biden might say if he takes questions from the media drives some in the White House to mute him or turn off his public appearances altogether, Politico reported Tuesday, citing White House officials...



Biden has made frequent flubs during press events and other public appearances by losing his line of thinking, stumbling, and forgetting names...



Biden occasionally shrugs off reporters' inquiries by telling the press that his staff directed him not to take questions, suggesting officials seek to minimize the number of those incidents."

"I think he's either going to resign — they're going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues — or they're going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man."

"President Joe Biden is having a very bad month. His poll numbers have slipped to their lowest point of his presidency, and much of it has to do with Covid and Afghanistan... The president began the month with an average job approval rating of 51.5%, down from 54% at the start of May. By Tuesday, Biden's average approval rating had fallen to 47%, the lowest so far in his presidency... In Washington, Biden's plummeting approval ratings are causing headaches for his fellow Democrats."

Speculation About the Biden PR Management Strategy: What Does This All Mean?

"We still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot... This is totally unacceptable...



So tonight, I'm announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 million workers to ensure their work forces are fully vaccinated...



My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for?... We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us."

Cheerleaded the Iraq War as its single most ardent Democratic DC supporter

Sponsored the 1994 Crime Bill that led to millions of destroyed lives for non-violent drug offenses, many of them the racial minorities he now pretends to nobly defend

Shilled for Wall St and the credit card companies for decades like the good, obedient DC boy he was - earning him the nickname "the senator from MBNA"

Kamala Harris Is Bringing the Axe

The Ides of March are upon us in September, and the air is heavy with palace intrigue.When White House officials leak damaging goodies to their allies at Politico, it's a sure sign the sinking ship is barely treading water. The rats appear to be jumping; Biden's presidency will likely not survive another year.Via Yahoo! News This is all an outrageous, illegitimate affront to the façade of American democracy . No voter elected the anonymous staffers/bureaucrats who control when the president can speak and what he can speak about. In a functional representative democracy, shadowy figures in the background don't get to control such issues; the people, theoretically, elect their representatives to personally work on their behalf.Outrageous, for sure — but also understandable from a political perspective for the cynical DNC goons currently in control. Every time he opens his mouth, whatever comes out is sure to embarrass his handlers:Physician and Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson offered this prediction:The absurdity emanating from the White House, of course, is not new. Earlier this year, Her Anointed Grace First Lady Jill Biden bizarrely claimed authority over the G7 Summit in Great Britain, despite never having won an election in her lifetime:The corporate media, predictably, fawned over Jill Biden's courageous usurpation of power for herself, parroting her self-proclamation as a "partner" in the G7 meeting - despite, again, never having been elected to any government post in her entire life (she's a career academic).All things considered, Biden's handlers are desperate to shove anyone else into the spotlight besides Joseph himself:Recently, Biden delivered a menacing speech to the American people , threatening the unvaccinated in transparent terms and instituting wildly unconstitutional, authoritarian national vaccine mandates sure to draw intense backlash from civil liberties proponents:The speculation:When he's dead and gone - or else, just retired back to his Delaware compound to play MarioKart or whatever — the sad, limp legacy of Joseph Biden will be:In the darkness of night before he goes to sleep, the vicious, racist, warmongering, cowardly trail he leaves behind would trouble a decent man. But, being the soulless politician that he has always been and will die as, it likely won't - assuming he can remember, by this point, all the transgressions against decency that he's committed throughout his 4+ decade DC career.None of these developments, to be clear, warrant celebration from normal Americans with a hope for a better tomorrow; Joseph Biden's replacement, Kamala Harris, exhibits all of the filthy, scheming politician-y behavior that characterized Joe Biden in spades — and more.There's not an innocent American Harris won't cart off to prison to serve her own cynical political ends , nor a warmongering speech she won't give to please her Israeli super-donors . The business of DC will continue unabated, irrespective of which corporate-state puppet takes the stage.