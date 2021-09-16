© AFP



Sydney authorities moved to lift curfews for coronavirus hotspots on Wednesday, as infection numbers stabilized and vaccination rates surged, almost three months after activity in Australia's largest city was frozen by lockdown orders.New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the 9pm to 5am curfew for virus hotspots would be lifted from Wednesday, in what Sydney residents hope signals the beginning of the end of a long lockdown.Infection rates appear to have plateaued at around 1,300 a day and 80 per cent of people in Australia's most populous state have received at least one vaccine dose.Most Sydney residents can only leave home to buy food, exercise outdoors or seek medical treatment. Schools, bars, restaurants and offices have been closed since late June and residents are not allowed more than 5km (3 miles) from their homes.Berejiklian has said many restrictions will lift when 70 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated, sometime in October.An 18-month-old ban on Australians leaving the country is set to expire in mid-December, raising the prospect that international travel could also resume.Researchers at the Burnet Institute said this week that it appears that restrictions on hotspots introduced in late August have "worked to halt the rise in cases". But they warned restrictions would still be needed to stem outbreaks.Authorities have said reopening will only apply to those who are fully vaccinated.During much of the pandemic, Australia saw some of the world's lowest infection rates as it pursued a policy of "zero Covid" - suppressing the spread of the virus with aggressive contact tracing, testing and quarantine. The fast-spreading Delta variant forced that strategy to be abandoned in favour of stepping up once-glacial vaccination rates.Meanwhile, neighbouring Victoria state reported a second consecutive daily fall in new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as its first-dose vaccination rate neared the 70 per cent level where some curbs will be eased.Authorities have promised to double the travel limit for 5 million residents in locked-down Melbourne, the state capital, to 10km (6 miles) and allow an extra hour of outdoor exercise when the state hits that inoculation target.Victoria reported 423 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, down from 445 on Tuesday, and two new deaths.Despite the recent Delta outbreaks, Australia's coronavirus numbers are relatively low, with some 77,000 cases and 1,104 deaths.