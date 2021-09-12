© WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES

Boris Johnson will announce this week that he is scrapping plans that would have required vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs, cinemas and sports grounds.On Tuesday, the prime minister will announce plans to try to keep Covid under control over the winter. He will say that he has abandoned the proposed compulsory certification scheme, which would have forced venues to check people's vaccine status.Companies that already demand proof of vaccination will be able to continue but the new "toolbox" of measures will introduce masks and home-working only if rates soar.The announcement will also mark the start of the government's booster programme, with millions set to get a third jab this autumn.The full details will be decided when the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) reports to ministers tomorrow, but the timetable is expected to mirror that for first injections, with the elderly and vulnerable jabbed first.The four chief medical officers will also unveil plans to start vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds, with parental consent, beginning on September 22.The ability to detain those who are infectious will also be scrapped.The plan is a response to the way infections have evolved over the summer — a much lower level than scientific models predicted earlier this year when restrictions were eased.A senior government source said: "Vaccines are the first line of defence. We have listened to MPs on certification. We don't see the need for it so we will hold it in reserve. Only if things get much worse would we look at masks or a return to working from home."It is understood that people who have been doubled-jabbed will be allowed to visit any country with similar Covid rates to the UK without the need to self-isolate. Ministers are also considering travel industry demands to remove the necessity of Covid testing.