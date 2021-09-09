"Most unconscionable is the fact that the United Nations Secretary-General is mandating this untested and often lethal vaccination for United Nations staff, in violation of every human rights declaration produced by the United Nations in its entire history."

The above figures represent more vaccine deaths than those occurred in the entire history of vaccination

"When my lab team and I subjected the 1500 supposedly positive Covid-19 samples to Koch's postulates and put them under an SEM (electron microscope), we found NO Covid in all 1500 samples. We found that all 1500 samples were primarily Influenza A, and some Influenza B, but no cases of Covid. We did not use the bulls*** PCR test." See this.

About The Author



Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion - An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney's book "When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis" (Clarity Press - November 1, 2020)



He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization and a non-resident Sr. Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.