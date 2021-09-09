Rebel v. Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau teed off on Rebel News journalist Tamara Ugolini after Wednesday's federal leadership debate after asking Trudeau why their news organization had to fight the federal government in court to ask him questions post-debate.Trudeau held no punches, calling the Rebel a website that spreads "misinformation and disinformation" regarding COVID data.Trudeau also said that the Rebel — which he refused to call a media organization — was "partly responsible" for the "polarization we see in this country."Earlier today, it was decided that eleven journalists would be permitted to cover the national leaders' debate in Quebec following an emergency hearing.The debate commission had initially denied the request of the eleven Rebel journalists.Heneghan also wrote that Rebel News "has satisfied the test for a mandatory interlocutory injunction."This was not the first time the debate commission has banned conservative media from attending the debates. In 2019, Rebel News and True North Centre were excluded, leading to a similar injunction, forcing the commission to accredit the outlets.