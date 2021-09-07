Biden had told more than a thousand Jewish leaders during a virtual event to celebrate the start of the Jewish High Holidays on Thursday that he had visited the Tree of Life synagogue after the mass shooting.
'I remember spending time at the - you know, going to the - you know, the Tree of Life Synagogue, speaking with the - just - it just is amazing these things are happening - happening in America,' Biden, 78, said.
But the White House said in statement to the New York Post on Friday that Biden's comment 'was referring to a call he had with the Tree of Life rabbi in 2019.'
The statement from the White House comes after the synagogue's leaders had revealed that Biden did not appear at Tree of Life in person in the aftermath of the deadly shooting spree.
Barb Feige, executive director of Tree of Life, told the outlet that, 'no,' Biden has never visited the synagogue - either before or after his inauguration as president.
'President Biden kindly called me on my cell phone as I was sitting in Dulles Airport awaiting a return flight to Pittsburgh after I testified before Congress in July 2019,' Myers told the outlet.
'In a heartfelt way, he extended his condolences and asked how we were doing. We spoke about the challenges of antisemitism, and he made clear he would confront it with us as president.'
He added: 'The conversation meant a great deal to me, and I will always be grateful for his kind words and continued support of our community.'
The Tree of Life massacre has been called the worst anti-Jewish hate crime in the history of the United States.
At the virtual event Thursday, Biden decried anti-Semitism and expressed sadness that a massacre as horrific as the Tree of Life synagogue shooting could happen in the U.S.
In October 2018 a man with an AR-15 carried out the attack during Saturday morning Shabbat services, killing 11 and wounding 6 people including Holocaust survivors. It was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history.
Last year Biden released a statement on the second anniversary of the attack, 'May the memories of those we lost be a blessing — and may we never stop fighting the scourges of anti-Semitism and gun violence.'
Former President Trump and first lady Melania paid respects at the Pittsburgh synagogue three days after the shooting. They were accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, Jared Kushner and Steve Mnuchin - all of whom are Jewish.
Biden's comments on Tree of Life come against the backdrop of historic spikes in attacks against Jews in the US.
Biden told the rabbis on Thursday that anti-Semitic attacks are 'a strike against the soul of our nation and the values which we say we stand for.'
'No matter its source or stated rationale, we have to and will condemn this prejudice at every turn, alongside other forms of hate,' he said.
As he was wrapping up remarks Biden called for renewed collaboration across faiths in the Jewish New Year.
'My daughter married a Jewish young man. And - you know, dream of every - every Catholic father that she marry a Jewish doctor,' the president joked.
'It was co-officiated. Now, some of you aren't going to like this, but it was co-officiated by a Catholic priest as well as a Jewish rabbi,' he said of the wedding between Ashley Biden and Howard Krein in 2012.
Biden went on to describe his favorite Catholic hymn which he requested at the wedding - but was at a loss over the name.
'There's a psalm based - there's a hymn - my favorite hymn in the Catholic Church based on a psalm, and it's - it's a psalm that talks about life. And - and so, I - I asked if that psalm - that hymn in the Catholic Church,' he said before listing off some lyrics.
He seemed to reference a second song but again failed to recall the name.
'What's the song that is played where everybody is on the chair? Everybody, you know - what - what - I can't remember it. Anyway. And that's the song that was played.
'So, you know, I don't know what the hell is going on here.'
Biden then finally remembered the first song - 'I just had one little favor — you know, just that they play 'On the Wi - On Eagle's Wings.'
The president reined himself in and told the rabbis, 'I'm taking too much for your time.'
'I really, honest to God, believe that we have a possibility - a possibility to make things so much better, and we just have to believe it,' he said.
Biden ended his address by telling his audience: 'I think the Jewish community is sort of the backbone of staying with what's right. And so, I'm looking forward to continue to work with you. And again, happy holidays.'
Confusing Libya and Syria, tripping up the stairs, and calling Kamala Harris 'president': Biden's numerous gaffes over the years
Over the past few years, President Joe Biden has made the news for things he's said and done - but not related to policy.
Rather the 78-year-old has had a knack for gaffes.
During speeches or while answering questions, Biden is known to make mistakes, have mix-ups or even digress.
The commander-in-chief has even been caught tripping a time or two, raising speculation about his physical health.
DailyMail.com has compiled many of Biden's notable mis-speaks. foot-in-mouth moments and slips.
REPEATEDLY MIXING UP LIBYA AND SYRIA
Biden repeatedly confused Syria with Libya while discussing ways of working with Russia during a press conference at the G7 on June 13.
The 78-year-old gaffe machine spoke of working with Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide economic assistance to the people of Libya, prompting some confused glances from the press pack at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England.
'I'm hopeful that we can find an accommodation where we can save the lives of people in — for example, in — in Libya,' the president said, mentioning the north African country for the third time instead of Syria, which is in the Middle East.
The White House later brushed the confusion off, confirming that the president was indeed referring to Syria, the country where Russia and the US have been involved in a decade-long civil war.
TRIPPING WHILE BOARDING AIR FORCE ONE
On March 19, video captured Biden tripping up the stairs as he boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.
In the clip, Biden stumbles as he walks up the airstairs. He grabs the hand railing to catch his balance, but then loses his footing two additional times.
During the third stumble, he falls to his knees. However, after brushing off his leg, he reaches the top of the plane and gives a salute before disappearing inside.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later told reporters that Biden was '100 percent fine' and preparing for his trip in Atlanta.
'It's pretty windy outside. It's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself,' she said.
CALLING KAMALA 'PRESIDENT HARRIS'
Just one day earlier, Biden accidentally referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as 'President Harris.'
The gaffe occurred during a press conference on March 18, during which he lauded his administration for being close to meeting their goal of 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.
'Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope,' Biden said.
Harris was standing behind Biden as the president carried on with his speech, but did not correct himself.
Later that day, when the White House released the transcript of his speech, Harris's proper title was inserted with brackets.
FORGOT NAME OF SECRETARY OF DEFENSE
In a speech on March 9, Biden seemed to fumble with his words and forget the name of his Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
'I want to thank Sec - the former general - I keep calling him "General,"' Biden said.
'My - the guy who runs that outfit over there. I want to make sure we thank the Secretary for all he's done to try to implement what we've just talked about, and for recommending these two women for promotion.'
The slip-occurred despite the fact that just a few minutes earlier, he had mentioned Austin's name in the speech without an issue.
INTRODUCES GRANDDAUGHTER AS HIS SON
Biden told the crowd: 'I want to introduce you to two of my granddaughters...this is my son, Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware.'
The commander-in-chief had meant to introduce the crowed to Natalie, Beau's daughter, but hadn't just mixed up the name but the person - he also put his arm around Finnegan Biden, Hunter's daughter.
He finally corrected himself as he draped his arm around Natalie's shoulder and said: 'This is Natalie, this is Beau's daughter.'
Beau Biden passed away in 2015 after a months-long battle with glioblastoma, one of the deadliest types of brain cancer.
TOLD STATE SENATOR IN WHEELCHAIR TO STAND UP
In September 2008, after Biden had been named former President Barack Obama's running mate, he attended a campaign rally in Missouri.
It was there that he called on then-Missouri state senator Chuck Graham, who passed away last year. to stand up for the crowd.
'I'm told Chuck Graham, state senator, is here. Stand up Chuck, let 'em see you,' Biden said.
It was at that moment he realized Graham was in a wheelchair due to muscular dystrophy.
'Oh, God love you. What am I talking about. I'll tell you what, you're making everybody else stand up, though, pal.'
According to the Columbia Tribune, Graham said he was never offended by the mistake.
