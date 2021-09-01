© Reuters/US Marines



"This was an unnecessary debacle that could have been handled properly. They had months and months to remove everyone from Afghanistan, and they chose not to. And so they sent in . . . 6,000 troops, and my son, through the laws of statistics, my son was one of the ones who just got blown up in a freaking terrorist bomb yesterday."

"That feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die . So my son is gone, and I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son with a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn't even know he's in the White House. He still thinks he's a senator."

The mother of one of the 13 US servicemen who were killed in Thursday's terrorist attack at the Kabul airport has called into a radio show to excoriate President Joe Biden as a "feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap."Kathy McCollum, mother of deceased US Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, told radio host Andrew Wilkow on Friday:The Colorado mother said she chose to voice her reaction publicly, asbut was instead among the troops that the Biden administration rushed to Kabul to aid in evacuations of Americans and Afghan allies as the Taliban took control of the country even before the US could complete its withdrawal.McCollum then blamed Biden's supporters for her loss, saying:on Saturday to help get her story out. Republican strategist Amy Tarkanian thanked Boebert for visiting McCollum and accused the White House of failing to reach out to the grieving mother.McCollum isn't the only Gold Star parent who has spoken critically of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.rather than abandoning that massive installation in July.with traffic funneled through a narrow entry point, Steve Nikoui said. "It was just basically so chaotic and not really planned out," he added.Thursday's bombing, for which terrorist group ISIS-K took responsibility, marked the deadliest attack the US military has suffered in more than a decade. At least 170 Afghans were killed, including 28 Taliban militants, while hundreds more were wounded.