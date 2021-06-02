© Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images



President Joe Biden faced criticism on Tuesday over remarks that he made while speaking in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on race-related issues, saying that black entrepreneurs are "just as capable" as white entrepreneurs, but they don't have lawyers or accountants."The data shows young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are," Biden said. "But they don't have lawyers. They don't have, they don't have accountants, but they have great ideas."Does anyone doubt this whole nation be better off from the investments those people make?" he continued. "And I promise you that's why I set up this National Small Business Administration that's much broader because they're going to get those loans."Biden faced widespread criticism over his remarks, including from:Jeffrey A Dove Jr.: "Why is it that every time he speaks about the black community he makes us seem incapable of the simplest tasks? Whether it's getting an ID card, using the internet to make an appointment or now this."Jon Gabriel: "This just in: Young Black entrepreneurs have lawyers and accountants."Brit Hume: "How is this not a racist comment?"Steve Cortes: "Can someone at the White House tell Pop-Pop that it's 2021, not 1921?"Allie Beth Stuckey: "Why, why, why allow yourself to be patronized like this? You don't have to."Rita Panahi: "Biden & his bigotry of low expectations...blacks can't get ID to vote or use computers to book vaccine appointments or hire accountants when in business."Robert J. O'Neill: "Imagine if a white guy said this nonsense. Oh, wait..."Rasmussen Reports: "Imagine if a black woman had millions of viewers on Facebook, built up over many years of diligent work, and overnight Facebook demonetized her videos, destroying all she had built, apparently only because she was a Conservative. Government should prohibit this, but it doesn't."Spencer Brown: "The President of the United States doesn't think black entrepreneurs have lawyers or accountants, which seems like some of that 'soft bigotry of low expectations' that's the Democrats' favorite kind of racism."Lavern Spicer: "I'm black and I know exactly where to get lawyers and accountants, you racist."David Steinberg: "Remember, Donald Trump — through economic policies that treat us all as Americans, not 'identities' — oversaw the greatest rise in prosperity for black Americans in US history. In just 3 years, he did what 5 decades of Biden's racist bulls*** failed to deliver."Dave Rubin: "According to Joe Biden black people don't know how to get an ID, hire a lawyer or find an accountant...and if they don't vote for him they ain't black. But yea, Republicans are the real racists."