© Reuters/Brenna Norman



CNN has blasted Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for claiming once again that he opposed the Iraq War from the beginning, when in fact he was an advocate of the war, speaking in favor of it many times.In a piece published on CNN's 'Facts First' blog Biden was scolded for "dishonestly" claiming he opposed the invasion of Iraq. The fact-check came after Biden told a voter in Iowa at the weekend thatCNN wrote.The network called Biden's comment "highly misleading even under the most generous interpretation," given thatIndeed, not only did Biden vote for the war, a whole nine months later he said that he would "vote that way again." On the very day the bombing began, Biden said Americans should "step back and be supportive" of Bush — a far cry from his recent and disingenuous retelling of history in which he was against the disastrous invasion all along.Biden's continued insistence that he was against the war from the get-go is somewhat strange consideringHis camp has been understandably sensitive about his Iraq record and reluctant to directly respond to fellow 2020 contender Bernie Sanders' efforts to point it out. So far, many in the media have"Pointing out that Joe was pro Iraq war isn't an attack, it's the goddamn truth," one Sanders supporter wrote on Twitter.However Biden tries to spin it to absolve himself of blame seventeen years later,insisting repeatedly that Saddam Hussein must be removed from power.Biden even ruled out diplomacy at one point, saying that "dialogue with Saddam is useless." The supposed anti-war Biden even praised Bush for "moderation and deliberation" and called Iraq a "just war" which he believed would lead to "peace and security." He stood steadfast in his pro-war stance even as many in his own party were raising doubts.The media has often been reluctant to needle Biden on his Iraq War vote, parroting his claims that he was " misled " by Bush and— but with even CNN calling Biden out on his record, it looks like some in the mainstream media are beginning to grow tired of the lie.