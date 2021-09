© Wikipedia



GPS observations and ground deformation maps derived from Sentinel-1 satellite data reveal that Askja volcano began inflating at the beginning of August 2021. The uplift signal is centered on the western edge of Öskjuvatn, close to Ólafsgígar, and. Geodetic modelling (performed using both GPS and satellite data) indicates that the source of this inflation isActive volcanoes in Iceland are often characterized by periods of inactivity, lasting years to decades, with intervals of enhanced seismicity, geothermal activity, and inflation. In most cases, magmatic intrusions do not culminate into an eruption. At this stage. The inflation is continuing at present (3. Sept 2021) and will be closely monitored by IMO which will distribute additional information in case of further changes.More information about Askja volcano is available at icelandicvolcanos.is