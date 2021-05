A 4.2 magnitude earthquake has shaken the Lake Tahoe area Friday morning.According to the US Geological Survey , the quake struck just before 8:30 a.m. and was centered about 5 miles southeast of the unincorporated community of Dollar Point.It appears most of the area around Tahoe should have felt some shaking.People as far away as the Sacramento Valley - and even the fringes of the East Bay - reported feeling some shaking, the USGS says.No damage has been reported at this point.