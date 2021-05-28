quake tahoe
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake has shaken the Lake Tahoe area Friday morning.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck just before 8:30 a.m. and was centered about 5 miles southeast of the unincorporated community of Dollar Point.

This puts the epicenter of the quake right in the middle of Lake Tahoe.


It appears most of the area around Tahoe should have felt some shaking.

People as far away as the Sacramento Valley - and even the fringes of the East Bay - reported feeling some shaking, the USGS says.

The 4.2-magnitude quake - which was preliminarily rated a 4.1 - was preceded by a 2.9-magnitude earlier in the morning and was also followed by a 2.7 and 3.1-magnitude aftershock.

No damage has been reported at this point.