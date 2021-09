© Yandex



Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it's become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine's journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

The river Skaftá in Southern Iceland has been seeing changes in recent days indicating a flood has begun. according to MBL . According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office,Residents and passersby in the area are encouraged to remain diligent and apprise themselves of potential changing conditions in the area. Flooding over the riverbank and across nearby roads is possible in the next few days.Additionally,. Tourists are therefore encouraged to avoid this area as well as Skaftárjökull, Tungnárjökull and Síðujökull where running water may come to the surface.