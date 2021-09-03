Electrical conductivity in the river has increased steadily over the past two days, an indication that geothermal factors are involved. The water level has also risen in the past few hours, according to MBL. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, sulphuric smells have also been reported in the vicinity of Skaftá and Hverfisfljót.
Residents and passersby in the area are encouraged to remain diligent and apprise themselves of potential changing conditions in the area. Flooding over the riverbank and across nearby roads is possible in the next few days.
