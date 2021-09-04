Streets have become fast rivers! Flash flood in Bahla, Oman. Heavy rain in Arabia.Flash floods following heavy rain in Oman have caused widespread damage. Cars have been submerged, homes flooded, roads closed and buildings have collapsed amid the "wild torrents" which followed heavy rainfall.Several parts of the country have been affected by the extreme weather, affecting Bahla. Heavy rain also disrupted traffic in some parts Oman, cutting off towns and forcing the police to closed off roads.Flood waters entered souq, flooding the tight alleyways and damaging stock, while many people were stranded and had to await rescue. In the coastal city, Police moved 31 families to safe places.