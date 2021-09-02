rain
The National Weather Service in Riverton said on Wednesday that the majority of its climate sites recorded more moisture than a typical August this summer.

Most locations were also about one-half to one degree cooler than normal.

Greybull had its wettest August on record, according to the NWS in Riverton. Greybull saw 1.12 inches of precipitation. To put that in terms some Wyomingites may be more familiar with, Greybull saw the equivalent of about 14.56 inches of snow.

"On average, thirteen inches of snow equals one inch of rain in the U.S., although this ratio can vary from two inches for sleet to nearly fifty inches for very dry, powdery snow under certain conditions," the National Severe Storms Laboratory says.

The Casper area saw its 20th wettest August on record, recording 0.94 inches of precipitation. That equals about 12.22 inches of snow.

The NWS in Riverton shared precipitation and temperature information for the following locations on Wednesday:

chart
