The collared gray wolf was captured on a trail camera drinking from a water trough on private property back on May 15, but officials received the footage last week, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Saturday.The animal was spotted in San Luis Obispo County on April 5, when his collar stopped transmitting, they said.OR-93 dispersed from the White River pack in northern Oregon, officials said.Their reappearance in the state has riled ranchers, who say wolves have preyed on their livestock on public or private land.Wolves are protected under California's Endangered Species Act. Trump administration officials in November stripped Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in most of the U.S., ending longstanding federal safeguards and putting states and tribes in charge of overseeing the predators.Source: AP