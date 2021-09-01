Hurricane Nora flooded Mexico! A devastating flood has hit Tlalnepantla!After moving over the western coast of central Mexico, Tropical Cyclone NORA has weakened to a Tropical Depression and on 30 August at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located about 60 km north-west of Culiacan City (central Sinaloa State) 50 km south-west of Guamuchil State (north Sinaloa), with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h.In Cihuatlan City, up to 500 houses were damaged and several people were displaced.NÓRA is forecast to move northwards over the coast of northern Sinaloa and southern Sonora and is expected to dissipate on late 30 August. Heavy rain and high waves are forecast along the west coast of Mexico, from Nayarit to the southern Sonora Štates on 30-31 August.